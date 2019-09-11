St. Kitts and Nevis citizenship is your best investment

Caribbean citizenship is gaining popularity in recent years. New features are not the only reason for this, but also profitable conditions for gaining second citizenship through investment. Many people use Saint Kitts and Nevis residency program as it’s the oldest among the islands. It was created in 1984 and is regularly updated with new amendments.

Ways to get St. Kitts and Nevis passport by investment

It’s necessary to begin with the fact that the country carefully checks applicants. Their main requirement is a legal business, the absence of criminal records and sanctions. If you have paper evidence of your suitability, the government offers two types of investments for citizenship:

$150,000 donation to the domestic progress fund. It’s a one-time and non-repayable investment. Buying a property of $200,000 with the ability to resell and return money in 7 years. Real estate of $400,000 can be sold in 5 years. Only the government-supported facilities are allowed to participate in the citizenship program.

St. Kitts and Nevis invite your relatives to become citizens too. You can add your spouse, children under 30 and parents over 55 in the application. The investment increases depending on the number of people. Potential residents should also pay administrative and Due Diligence charges.

The process of gaining St. Kitts citizenship

The most reliable option for success in obtaining residency is an appeal to a migration company. Migronis St. Kitts citizenship assistance is comfortable conditions for cooperation and 24/7 customer support. You must provide the necessary documents. They will cope with the rest.

It all starts with signing a contract, checking documents and calculating risks. Next, Migronis helps with the collection, translation, and notarization of papers and certificates. The specialist fills out the application form on behalf of the client. Your presence is not required to supply as everything goes through the company’s office in St. Kitts.

The process of verification of documents and applications lasts up to 3 months. You can pay extra for a quick check and reduce the period to 60 days. If the government approves your application, Migronis will deliver passports to you and your relatives without having to visit the island. The validity of citizenship is 10 years for adults and 5 for children.

Why do foreigners want to get St. Kitts second passport?

Saint Kitts and Nevis offer very favorable citizenship by investment conditions. However, this is not the main reason why foreigners want to get a local passport. Let’s start with the fact that this is a great place to live and relax. Exotic beaches, architecture, and culture attract tourists.

Those who don’t plan to live on the island can enjoy other advantages of St. Kitts, for example:

open travel to visa-free 125+ countries;

long-term stay in Canada and the USA;

convenient conduct of international business;

access to opening accounts in global financial institutions;

anonymity when applying for citizenship;

opportunity to study at the best universities in the world for free;

benefits from Saint Kitts participation in the Commonwealth of Nations.

The Caribbean is also opening up new opportunities for businessmen. First and foremost, it’s an advantageous tax scheme. Saint Kitts and Nevis don’t obligate payment for global income, inheritance, dividends and wealth. The second important point is the confidentiality of local organizations. The government doesn’t transmit information about its residents and their enterprises to third parties.

Conclusion

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a trivial Caribbean country that can open up great opportunities in front of you. Holders of a local passport can enjoy all the benefits provided by the government equally to locals. This is a great Plan B in the event of an emergency in your home country.