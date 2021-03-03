56th Anniversary Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee to Host Symposium for Social Change

[WASHINGTON, DC] – The Selma Bridge Crossing Jubilee’s legacy includes change-makers and civil rights soldiers. Both skilled in invoking the power of spirituality to overcome adversity. That legacy continues with the Symposium for Social Change, taking place March 6, 2021, as part of the 56th-anniversary commemoration March 5-7.

These powerful, interactive sessions will feature FREE workshops and live panel discussions. Most importantly, centered around intergenerational knowledge, tactics for nonviolent activism, and educational strategy.

“The issues that we are dealing with in our country today are the same that our ancestors fought to overcome 56 years ago,” said Drew Glover, the Jubilee’s principal coordinator. “Racism, voter suppression, police brutality; We must uplift our history and stress the importance of education, recommitting to the work that needs to be done, and passing the knowledge onto the next generation so they can pick up the torch and keep going.”

Symposium Presenters

Symposium presenters include:

Tafeni English, director, SPLC Civil Rights Memorial Center;

Reverend James Lawson, civil and human rights activist, university professor, and strategist;

Dr. Joyce E. King, Benjamin E. Mays endowed chair for Urban Teaching, Learning and Leadership, Georgia State University;

Dr. Erica Chenoweth, Ph.D., Berthold Beitz Professor in Human Rights and International Affairs;

Dr. Rajmohan Gandhi, Historian/Biographer, and grandson of Mahatma Gandhi;

Elizabeth A. Davis, president, Washington Teachers’ Union;

Kennard Randolph, CEO, Selma Housing Authority;

Angel Durr, founder and CEO, Data Ready;

Dr. Mary Elizabeth King Director, James Lawson Institute and Professor of peace and conflict studies

Dr. Keith D. Parker, founder + CEO, National Education and Empowerment Coalition, Inc.;

Chase Iron Eyes Activist, attorney, politician, and a member of the Oglala Sioux Tribe

Kazu Haga, Founder, and coordinator, East Point Peace Academy

Lenice C. Emanuel, MLA, executive director, Alabama Institute for Social Justice;

Ana Delia Espino, executive director, Alabama Coalition for Immigrant Justice (ACIJ);

Isabel Rubio, executive director, Hispanic Interest Coalition of Alabama (HICA);

Karissa Lewis, national field director, Movement for Black Lives; and more

Workshops

Workshops will continue even after the anniversary weekend comes to an end. The Bridge Crossing Jubilee plans to continue the Symposium for Social Change throughout the year, offering at least one webinar each month leading up to the annual event next year.

“Many times, we misread our ancestors and elders’ kindness for weakness. The truth is their sacrifices through nonviolent direct action laid the foundation for the fire and passion for change seen in the faces of today’s generation during the Hot Summer of 2020,” said Oshawn Jefferson, Education Committee co-chair for the Jubilee, board strategist for the BRIDGE Development Center and principal, Deal Solutions Group, LLC.

“So how do we fight complacency? Seize political power? Continue the demand for change? How do we gain equity and honor the movements fueled by our grandmothers and grandfathers over the years?” Jefferson said. “We are excited because this symposium brings together leaders who will spark the brains and inspire the youth of all ages to change the world. Position yourself to fix what you complain about. This symposium will show you how.”

Registration is open at www.selmajubilee.com