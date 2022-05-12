National News

Jamaican University Students to Benefit From Scholarships From GK Foundation

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Scholarships From GK Foundation

Scholarships From GK Foundation

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has invited Jamaican students who will be studying at local universities to apply to its annual scholarship programme. The Foundation is offering over J$25 million in scholarships to students attending The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology Jamaica, the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and the Caribbean Maritime University in the 2022/23 academic year.

Caroline Mahfood, Chief Executive Officer of the GraceKennedy Foundation
Caroline Mahfood, Chief Executive Officer of the GraceKennedy Foundation

Mrs Caroline Mahfood, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, explained, “Financing tertiary education is typically a significant challenge for many Jamaican students.  Many of the students who receive our scholarships are brilliant, but they have difficulty finding funding to attend university. The pandemic has, in many ways, added to this financial strain; and so, we are pleased that we are able to intervene in this way and help them achieve success. The GraceKennedy Foundation remains dedicated to supporting Jamaican university students as part of our long-standing commitment to education. Investing in these remarkable, young people, is an investment in Jamaica’s future.”

Scholarship Criteria

Details of the GKF scholarship criteria and application forms are available here.  Only online applications will be accepted. Applications close on June 30, 2022. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for an in-person interview.

All 2022/23 GKF scholarship recipients who maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and fulfil the community service requirements of the programme will have their scholarship funding renewed until the completion of their degree.

 

Photo of South Florida Caribbean News South Florida Caribbean News3 seconds ago
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of South Florida Caribbean News

South Florida Caribbean News

Related Articles

St. Kitts and Nevis PM Harris and Caribbean Leaders Engage IMF on COVID-19 Impact and Outlook

PM Harris and Caribbean Leaders Engage IMF on COVID-19 Impact and Outlook

March 17, 2020
Diana McIntyre-Pike

CCTN Hosts Free Webinar on Spirituality& Peace

September 16, 2020
Jamaican Diaspora volunteers make an indelible mark in Treasure Beach

Jamaican Diaspora volunteers make an indelible mark in Treasure Beach

August 1, 2017

Scotiabank Caribbean continues to foster relationships and partnerships with The University of the West Indies

March 17, 2015
Back to top button