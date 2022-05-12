Jamaican University Students to Benefit From Scholarships From GK Foundation

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – GraceKennedy Foundation (GKF) has invited Jamaican students who will be studying at local universities to apply to its annual scholarship programme. The Foundation is offering over J$25 million in scholarships to students attending The University of the West Indies, the University of Technology Jamaica, the Edna Manley College of the Visual and Performing Arts and the Caribbean Maritime University in the 2022/23 academic year.

Mrs Caroline Mahfood, Chief Executive Officer of the Foundation, explained, “Financing tertiary education is typically a significant challenge for many Jamaican students. Many of the students who receive our scholarships are brilliant, but they have difficulty finding funding to attend university. The pandemic has, in many ways, added to this financial strain; and so, we are pleased that we are able to intervene in this way and help them achieve success. The GraceKennedy Foundation remains dedicated to supporting Jamaican university students as part of our long-standing commitment to education. Investing in these remarkable, young people, is an investment in Jamaica’s future.”

Scholarship Criteria

Details of the GKF scholarship criteria and application forms are available here. Only online applications will be accepted. Applications close on June 30, 2022. Only short-listed applicants will be contacted for an in-person interview.

All 2022/23 GKF scholarship recipients who maintain a minimum 3.0 GPA and fulfil the community service requirements of the programme will have their scholarship funding renewed until the completion of their degree.