CHTA: Caribbean Registers Record Arrivals as COVID-19 Threat Level Falls

FORT LAUDERDALE – As a growing number of Caribbean destinations continue to set record tourism arrivals, expenditures and hotel occupancies, the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA) praised the region’s tourism industry, local government authorities and the Caribbean Public Health Agency (CARPHA) for their vigilance and collaboration, which has contributed to the region’s recovery.

CHTA President Nicola Madden-Greig lauded hoteliers and tourism and health professionals for closely adhering to prevention protocols recommended by CARPHA in partnership with the association and regional governments.

Such diligence, she noted, contributed to tourism’s strong recovery as well as CARPHA’s recent decision to reduce its COVID-19 threat level from “very high” to “moderate-low” for the Caribbean region. She reported this is testament to “our very successful management of the pandemic.”

Madden-Greig asserted such alertness in the form of adequate surveillance, effective protocols and increased vaccination coverage by hospitality, tourism and government entities allowed most countries in the region to rebound in 2022.

“The Caribbean example is not just about showing a great example of a region recovering but instead about a region that is growing – despite all the macroeconomic factors taking place now such as the slowdown of the world economy, rising costs of petrol and the effects of the war in Ukraine,” said Olivier Ponti, VP of Insights at ForwardKeys, CHTA’s data partner.

The CHTA chief said the Caribbean continues to lead the world in its recovery and its members were already welcoming hundreds of thousands of international visitors to their shores for the winter tourist season.