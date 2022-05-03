Breeze Travel is Title Sponsor for Upcoming Caribbean and Mexico Virtual Travel Fair

[ATLANTA] – Breeze Travel has been announced as the title sponsor for the upcoming virtual showcase on tourism in the Caribbean and Mexico, scheduled to be held on the 16th and 17th of June, 2022.

Organized in partnership with TASC and Espy Global, The Travel Fair is a two-day event. It is expected to bring together all the major players in the Caribbean and Mexico tourism industries under one umbrella. The goal is to facilitate networking and the exchange of ideas aimed at advancing both regions to greater heights.

According to Kelly Fontenelle of TASC, the title sponsor of the event, Breeze Travel, is dedicated to promoting the Caribbean as the world’s premier tourist destination. In addition, they have launched a new platform designed to support travel professionals selling the Caribbean experience.

“We have a very well designed and inclusive agenda complete with destination and marketing presentations. As a result, will provide agencies and Agents with the right tools to grow their businesses.”, says Nicole Barrett of Espy Global.

The pandemic and attendant lockdowns negatively affected the global tourism industry and completely shut down many vacation resort experiences. However, as the Caribbean and Mexico continue to slowly revert to normal, The Travel Fair presents the perfect opportunity for Tourism Boards and Authorities, DMOs, hotels, cruise lines, and tour operators to interface with both regional and international agencies, Travel Advisors, and partners.

Travel Trends

Attendees of the event will get access to the latest updates on travel trends. As well as marketing and sales techniques to be disclosed in a panel discussion titled “Travelling Beyond The Resorts”. The panel will be moderated by Lebawit Lily Girma, Editor At Large at Skift.

In addition, the virtual event will also highlight new and exciting destinations, accommodations, cruises, romance travel, and family travel. Plus, adventure, culture, wellness, food, and other experiences that make the Caribbean and Mexico top vacation destinations.

“The Travel Fair: Caribbean & Mexico promises to be a collaboration of shared expert knowledge about these regions, their uniqueness, as well as discussions on their future place in the global tourism industry. We look forward to introducing Travel Agents to our new platform. It is designed to support travel professionals selling the Caribbean experience.” – Tessa Davy, Co-Founder, and Managing Director at Breeze Travel.

Breeze Travel Portfolio

With over 400 experiences, 150 hotels, resorts, and villas, Caribbean Travel and Tours by Breeze Travel is a one-stop shop for Caribbean and multi-destination bookings. The company’s current portfolio consists of Aruba, Anguilla, Antigua, and Barbuda. In addition, Bahamas, Barbados, British Virgin Islands, Curacao, Dominica, Grenada, Jamaica, St. Kitts & Nevis, and St. Lucia. Plus, St. Martin, St. Vincent & the Grenadines, and Trinidad & Tobago with Belize, Guyana, USVI, Turks & Caicos, and Mexico coming soon.

Travel agents and suppliers interested in attending the event can visit the event’s website at www.thetravelfair.com to register and reserve a spot.

Suppliers who would like to get involved can email hello@thetravelfair.com for more information.