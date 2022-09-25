Chris Gayle Celebrates His Birthday With Two Parties

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Jamaican Superstar Cricketer Chris Gayle had a lot to celebrate on his 43rd birthday. His signature party at his mansion in the Hills of Kingston known as “40 Shades Of Gayle“. It was held on September 17th, 2022 and had several celebrity guests including Asafa Powell, Leon Bailey and Cat Coore of Third World. Guest performer for the evening was Masicka. The event was all-inclusive with 5 star service.

A few days later on September 21st, 2022, Chris Gayle took to the party to the North Coast to the exclusive Laughing Waters, St. Ann. This was the beach party edition and it had international guests who flew in from New Zealand, England and Australia.

New Cricket Contracts

In addition to his birthday, the Universe Boss was celebrating signing three new cricket contracts for 2022. He hoisted the Chris Gayle trophy in the new T10 tournament in St Kitts and will also play tournaments in India and Australia.

Billboard Album Series

Chris Gayle also headlines the upcoming Billboard album series, “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica, The Asian Edition”, with Morgan Heritage, Ms. Lauryn Hill, Capleton, Sizzla, and more, by Executive Producer Sean “Contractor” Edwards.