Chris Gayle To Assist Jamaica’s Tourism Promotion In Asian Market

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Jamaica’s Ministry of Tourism intends to capitalize on the popularity of explosive West Indies and Jamaican opening batsman-turned-reggae-artist Chris Gayle, in making inroads in the huge-but-untapped Asian market.

Jamaica’s Tourism Minister, Hon. Edmund Bartlett, says that Mr. Gayle, being one of only four players to have scored two triple centuries in Test cricket, has not only made a name for himself on the world stage but has emerged as an iconic figure and one of the most well-known sportsmen throughout all of Asia.

“Chris Gayle is certainly a huge asset to Jamaica and a central figure in the engagement of Asians, particularly Indians,” Mr. Bartlett tells JIS News. “When you call his name in India it is magic, so whatever important values he brings to this engagement, however it can enhance Jamaica’s presence in that market, that is something we are not about to pass on,” he says. “I just want to say that Asia is the next frontier for us, and we have already started working in India, and we have an agent in India. We will be calling on Chris, as we know that he is an icon in the cricket space in that beautiful country,” he adds.

The Tourism Minister says that Asia, including the Middle East, is one of the newer markets that the Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB) has been pursuing, adding that “we will not be shy about using some of our iconic weapons such as Chris Gayle to assist with our marketing”.