Jamaica’s Jazz Great Monty Alexander to Kick-Off the New Year in NYC

NEW YORK – Award-winning, Jamaican-born jazz great, Monty Alexander, will bring his unique brand of jazz back to New York City for a jolly five-night New Year kick-off on January 2, 2018.

Alexander, who has played with jazz royalty like Frank Sinatra, Dizzy Gillespie, Sonny Rollins, Tony Bennett and Milt Jackson among others, as well as with fellow national musicians like Ernest Ranglin and Sly & Robbie, is sure to have jazz and music fans on their feet as he returns to the famous Birdland Jazz Club in the Big Apple, at 315 West 44th Street in Manhattan, New York.

The Grammy-nominated musician, who tells many incredible stories of his adventures from Jamaica to the world through music, will play Birdland from January 2nd-6th at 8:30 and 11 p.m., respectively, each night.

Caribbean and New York jazz fans can get tickets here now for just $40.

Monty Alexander is certain to open his play book for fans, which is well documented on over 70 CDs and spans a broad range of jazz, blues, gospel, bebop, calypso and reggae.

Alexander, whose performances have been called pure magic by many journalists and jazz fans around the world and whose sets are undoubtedly “a refined concept of groove,” also has a busy rest of the year already planned.

Upcoming Monty Alexander 2018 Tour Dates:

From January 9-10, 2018, he will play the Triple Door in Seattle, Washington from 7:30 p.m. nightly;

From January 11-13, 2018, he will play Frankie’s Jazz Club in Vancouver, British Columbia from 8 p.m. nightly;

On January 14, 2018 he will be at The Moss Theatre in Santa Monica, California from 7:30 p.m., and;

On January 16, 2018, he will play Yoshi’s Oakland in Oakland California at 8 p.m.

Alexander is a Jamaican and an American classic. Since moving to the US 55 years ago, he has continued to tour the world relentlessly with various projects, delighting a global audience drawn to his vibrant personality and soulful message.

Like his “eternal inspiration,” Erroll Garner, Alexander – listed at Number 5 in ‘The Fifty Greatest Jazz Piano Players of All Time,’ gives the hardcore-jazz-obsessed much to dig into while also communicating the message to the squarest “civilian “along with his Harlem-Kingston Express.

In live performances with his band, Alexander spontaneously orchestrates, switching-off from straight-ahead to two-worlds-meet.

Born on D-Day, June 6, 1944, Monty Alexander was playing Christmas carols by ear at 4, entertaining neighbors and relatives by 5 and taking his first piano lessons at 6. He resisted formal instruction, but still, growing up in Kingston, absorbed all the musical flavors that comprise his mature sonic palette of today.