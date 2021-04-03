Chris Gayle (UniverseBoss) Drops “Wack We a Wack” Single and Video

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – Successful West Indies cricketer turned recording artiste, Chris Gayle aka the UniverseBoss, is showing off his dance moves with his latest project, “Wack we a Wack”. The single and video were officially released on Friday (April 2). It shows the fun side to Gayle while still sending an important message.

“We wanted a high energy dancing song that the people can move to. Once we created the hook, Wack we a Wack, everything else just came together nicely, ” The UniverseBoss explained.

Wack we a Wack Single

The Wack we a Wack single was written by Gayle and his team Camar “Flava” Doyles and Georvin Briscoe, at Triple Century Records. It talks about cutting off those persons who don’t wish you well and are only there to use you because of who you are.

“There are persons around you that aren’t happy for you they are just there to use you and we don’t want no bad vibes or negative energy around us. Who not adding value to your life we a wack off the link,” Gayle added.

Wack we a Wack Video

The fun high energy visual, also shows Gayle participating in the Wack We a Wack dance move. He believes this too will catch on. Gayle also sees his new found platform as an opportunity to share more with his fans and connect with them even more than he currently does as an award winning sports personality.

The UniverseBoss is currently working on sharing a lot more music with the public. Especially since he has been so warmly received as a bonafide recording artiste. Wack We a Wack is the second single from Gayle’s upcoming yet to be titled EP. The first single called Blessings already garnered notable traction since its release in February.

Social Media

Watch the official video here: https://youtu.be/MBfdVBTNAW8