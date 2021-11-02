Children’s Services Council of Broward County hires Dr. Sharetta Remikie as Chief Equity and Community Engagement Officer

[LAUDERHILL] – The Children’s Services Council of Broward County (CSC) is proud to announce that Dr. Sharetta Remikie has joined staff as the first Chief Equity and Community Engagement Officer. Dr. Remikie began in her new post on October 18th, 2021.

The newly created position replaces what was previously the Chief Communications Officer one, that was held by Sandra Bernard-Bastien. Ms. Bernard-Bastien retired on September 30th.

Career Profile

Dr. Remikie, most recently the Director of Maternal Child Health at March of Dimes. She holds a Doctorate Degree in Education. With her dissertation exploring pregnancy or infant loss among African American women in Broward County.

For over 30 years, Dr. Remikie has used her various professional roles and community activism to tackle the cause of health equity as a social justice issue. Her pursuit for equity fuels her journey as a national trainer and motivational speaker on race, diversity and women issues.

For much of her professional and volunteer career, she has worked to ensure that marginalized women have happy and healthy pregnancies. As well as healthy birth outcomes.

New Role

In her new role, Dr. Remikie will oversee the CSC’s training and capacity building programs, as well as its communications and community engagement efforts, helping to ensure that tenets of Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) are applied in matters of distribution of resources, information, access, and engagement in support of the children and families of Broward. “I look forward to working for an organization that is known and respected, not only in Broward, but statewide and across the Nation, for its ability to positively impact the lives of hundreds of thousands of children and families. This is a pivotal moment in history, as we recognize the multigenerational impact of structural racism and work to dismantle its toxic effects while building a better Broward and a better world together,” said Dr. Remikie.

“Having been among the community leaders bringing awareness on racial equity and equity across all underrepresented populations, we are excited to bring Sharetta on board,” said Cindy Arenberg Seltzer, President/CEO of the CSC. “Sandra’s legacy at the forefront of this work is being celebrated with the creation of the new position. And, we know will be taken to the next level by Sharetta’s passion and dedication to the community we serve,” she added.

Achievements

Among her many achievements, Dr. Remikie was inducted into the Broward County Women’s Hall of Fame in 2016. She is a member of the Delta Eta Zeta chapter of Zeta Phi Beta Sorority, Incorporated.