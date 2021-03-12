VP Records Hosts Jamaican Alumni Association “True Blue Sound Clash” On YouTube

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Tune in to the VP Records YouTube channel on Saturday April 10th, 2021, at 7 pm for the Livestream broadcast of a friendly Sound Clash. The Sound Clash between St. George’s College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc., and the Jamaica College Old Boys Association of Florida, Inc. Best of all, the MC for the clash will be popular radio personality Steven “Sir Rockwell” Warner.

True Blue Sound Clash

The True Blue Sound Clash of 2021 is replacing the traditional True Blue weekend soccer event. Normally held annually, the pandemic forced organizers to present a match between the two schools in a different way. This year marks the 17th year for the South Florida event though being held in a different format. Past True Blue 2-day weekends attracted soccer enthusiasts from Canada, the Caribbean, Central American, and South America.

Scholarship Fundraiser

The yearly fundraising event provides the schools with the funding necessary to present scholarships to Jamaica College and St. George’s College students. The event is held in honor of Dennis Ziadie, who coached players at both schools to Manning Cup victories. Nearly 2,000 soccer enthusiasts and supporters typically participate in the annual event.

Richard A. Lue, the director of business development at VP Music Group said, “We are pleased to host this Clash on our platform and look forward to the musical competition between two great schools. I can’t wait to be supporting my school Cornwall College in the future.”

VP Records, which is based in New York City, is a pioneer in the Reggae and Soca music industry. VP Records is the only record label that represents the entire spectrum of Caribbean music.

For more information, visit the True Blue Weekend website or their Facebook Fan Page.