by Howard Campbell

MONTREAL, Canada – It’s just like old times for Canadian rappers Primo Green and Quota who collaborate on Day Ones, a song released in August, produced by Chrxs. The brother and sister are former members of EMG, a sibling hip hop group.

On Day Ones, they show love to family and friends who are there through thick and thin.

“It was great to have my sister Quota in the studio again to work on this song. The energy and creativity in the room allowed the lyrics to flow effortlessly,” said Primo Green.

The duo were born in Montreal to Jamaican parents. After EMG disbanded, Primo Green went solo and has recorded a number of singles and Wonderland, his lone album.

Last summer saw the release of I Am Stronger, a roots-reggae song he recorded with veteran Jamaican singer Norris Man. They performed the track together at Reggae Sumfest in Montego Bay in July.

Primo Green, whose musical influences range from Beres Hammond to DMX, points to his longtime confidant Jahziel “Motion” Spence as an example of the people he lauds in Day Ones.

“Motion has been a mentor to me throughout my life and our conversations have always been about being a better version of ourselves, making the right choice in life, planning and staying focused on our path,” he said.

EMG (which stands for Entourage Music Group) also included Primo Green and Quota’s brother, Yak. They recorded a number of songs including Good Vibes (with Rochester), and Touch The Road (with Jah Vinci).