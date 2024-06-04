Reggae Sumfest 2024 Launches in Montego Bay

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The launch of Reggae Sumfest 2024 in Montego Bay was celebrated with enthusiasm, emphasizing the festival’s deep roots in the community. Held at the Iberostar Hotel in St. James, the event reaffirmed Montego Bay as the permanent home of the iconic reggae festival.

With a room full of corporate sponsors and industry partners onboard to showcase local culture Sumfest teased entertainment acts of this year’s festival, set for July 14-20.

Highlights of Reggae Sumfest 2024 Launch in Montego Bay