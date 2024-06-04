Entertainment

Reggae Sumfest 2024 Launches in Montego Bay

D’Yani (left), J. Wray & Nephew Ltd Brand Activator, Shanice Mitchell (centre) and Magnum Tonic Wine Brand Manager, Brandon Wallace (right) were spotted at the Reggae Sumfest Launch at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica – The launch of Reggae Sumfest 2024 in Montego Bay was celebrated with enthusiasm, emphasizing the festival’s deep roots in the community. Held at the Iberostar Hotel in St. James, the event reaffirmed Montego Bay as the permanent home of the iconic reggae festival.

With a room full of corporate sponsors and industry partners onboard to showcase local culture Sumfest teased entertainment acts of this year’s festival, set for July 14-20.

Highlights of Reggae Sumfest 2024 Launch in Montego Bay

Reggae Sumfest Launch Montego Bay - Debbie Bissoon
Host Debbie Bissoon brought her firecracker personality and contagious laughter to the Reggae Sumfest Launch at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay on Thursday, May 30, 2024.
Dervin Lee at Reggae Sumfest Montego Bay launch
With his Wray & Nephew White Overproof welcome drink in hand, Dervin Lee was ready for the evening’s celebration.
D’Yani (left) and Ras-I at Reggae Sumfest Montego Bay Launch
Reggae Sumfest Launch attendees got a preview of the Sumfest Night 1 as Reggae-Dancehall Recording artistes D’Yani (left) and Ras-I lit up the stage as they performed some of their hits.

 

Maxi Priest, Dominic Bell at Reggae Sumfest Launch in Montego Bay
Dominic Bell (right), Communications Manager at J. Wray & Nephew Ltd. exchanges a firm handshake with Veteran Reggae Superstar Maxi Priest during the Reggae Sumfest launch hosted at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

 

 

D’Yani (left), J. Wray & Nephew Ltd Brand Activator, Shanice Mitchell (centre) and Magnum Tonic Wine Brand Manager, Brandon Wallace (right) were spotted at the Reggae Sumfest Launch at the Iberostar Rose Hall Hotel in Montego Bay on Thursday, May 30, 2024.

 

 

 

 

