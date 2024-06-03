Entertainment

Caribbean Airlines Returns as Presenting Sponsor of Reggae Sumfest

Montego Bay, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines has returned as the presenting partner of Reggae Sumfest 2024, reinforcing its commitment to celebrating the vibrant cultural tapestry of the region.

Fostering Connections Through Culture

As the region’s premier airline, Caribbean Airlines prioritizes fostering connections and honoring the rich Caribbean heritage through the unifying power of culture.

Garvin Medera, Caribbean Airlines CEO, expressed his excitement: “We’re delighted to return as Reggae Sumfest’s presenting sponsor. This festival is more than just music; it’s a vibrant celebration of Caribbean culture, heritage, and spirit. We’re honored to play a central role in bringing people together for this unforgettable experience.”

A Caribbean Cornerstone

Produced by Downsound Entertainment under Joe Bogdanovich’s leadership, Reggae Sumfest has become a cornerstone of Caribbean music, attracting international crowds annually.

Bogdanovich echoed the enthusiasm for the continued partnership: “Caribbean Airlines has been integral to Reggae Sumfest’s success, and their unwavering support is invaluable. Together, we create unforgettable experiences for fans and showcase the best of Caribbean music globally.”

The Reggae Sumfest Jet Takes Flight

Caribbean Airlines Presenting Sponsor of Reggae SumfestTo enhance the festival experience, Caribbean Airlines will operate a dedicated flight from Trinidad and Barbados to Montego Bay for Sumfest weekend. Their Boeing 737, adorned with special Reggae Sumfest livery and affectionately nicknamed the “Reggae Sumfest jet,” will proudly mark its third year symbolizing Caribbean solidarity and cooperation.

Celebrating Regional Unity

Medera emphasized the partnership’s significance: “At Caribbean Airlines, we recognize the importance of regional unity in celebrating our shared culture. By supporting Reggae Sumfest, we aim to inspire pride and togetherness across the Caribbean.”

 

 

