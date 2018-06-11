Charity Gala Raising Funds To Curb Human Trafficking & Child Abuse Prevention
FORT LAUDERDALE – Female Development World Organization (FDWO) present their 3rd Annual “Protect The Children” Gala 2018 which aims to bring awareness to the growing issues of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention in local and international communities.
The “Protect The Children” Gala fundraising event takes place on Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:00pm-11:00pm at the brand-new Crystal Ballroom located at The Venue Fort Lauderdale 2345 Wilton Dr, Fort Lauderdale.
Human Trafficking is on the rise in America
The number of reported cases is over 35% higher between 2016 and 2017 nationally and over 50% higher here in the State Florida according to The Florida Department of Children and Families. It is important to raise awareness for the general public to become aware of these alarming numbers.
Human Trafficking Statics
- Sex Trafficking – 3,186
- Labor Trafficking – 689
- Trafficking Type Not Specified -411
- Sex and Labor – 174
Total number of Cases 4,460
Human Trafficking Reported by States (2017)
- California – 705
- Texas – 433
- Florida- 329
- Ohio – 191
- New York – 180
- Types of Calls
- Illicit Massage/Spa Business – 435
- Hotel/Motel-Based – 311
- Residence-Based Commercial Sex – 237
- Escort Services – 203
Total number of Cases – 3186
“Children who experience the horrific and tragic ordeal of sexual violation or other traumas through trafficking tend to struggle with fear, substance abuse, and shame. Our aim is to silence the negative voices, help pass comprehensive legislation to protect them, and educate the communities most impacted, to create safe spaces, programs, and support for those who were abused,” says Lavern Deer, FWDO Founder and CEO.
Protect The Children Gala Host Committee
The Protect The Children Gala is led by a host committee that includes: Dr. Claude Jones, Medical Director, FDWO Honorary Board Member; Wayne Messam, Mayor, City of Miramar; Howard Berger, Vice Mayor, City of Lauderhill; Ken Thurston, Commissioner, City of Lauderhill, Julie Fishman, Commissioner City of Tamarac; Peter Simon, President City if Tamarac, and Stacey Mirander, CEO The Etiquette Consultant.
Keynote & Special Guest Speaker
The Keynote Speaker is Representative Sean Shaw, who is also a candidate for Florida Attorney General and the Special Guest Speaker is Tragil Wade, Founder of America’s Big Sister.
Entertainment will be provided by Ms. Betty Wright and the MOST, an up and coming artist under her mentorship.
Protect The Children Gala Partners
The following organizations and companies have partnered with Protect The Children gala, Eve For Life, FP&L, Tuff Gong International, Mister Mister Foundation Inc, Caribbean National Weekly (CNW), Irie FM, South Florida Caribbean News, Waste Management, and Nova Southeastern University.
For tickets and table information call (754) 715-3223 or click here.
