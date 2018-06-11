Charity Gala Raising Funds To Curb Human Trafficking & Child Abuse Prevention

FORT LAUDERDALE – Female Development World Organization (FDWO) present their 3rd Annual “Protect The Children” Gala 2018 which aims to bring awareness to the growing issues of Human Trafficking and Child Abuse Prevention in local and international communities.

The “Protect The Children” Gala fundraising event takes place on Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:00pm-11:00pm at the brand-new Crystal Ballroom located at The Venue Fort Lauderdale 2345 Wilton Dr, Fort Lauderdale.

Human Trafficking is on the rise in America

The number of reported cases is over 35% higher between 2016 and 2017 nationally and over 50% higher here in the State Florida according to The Florida Department of Children and Families. It is important to raise awareness for the general public to become aware of these alarming numbers.

Human Trafficking Statics

Sex Trafficking – 3,186 Labor Trafficking – 689 Trafficking Type Not Specified -411 Sex and Labor – 174

Total number of Cases 4,460

Human Trafficking Reported by States (2017)

California – 705 Texas – 433 Florida- 329 Ohio – 191 New York – 180

Types of Calls

Illicit Massage/Spa Business – 435 Hotel/Motel-Based – 311 Residence-Based Commercial Sex – 237 Escort Services – 203

Total number of Cases – 3186

“Children who experience the horrific and tragic ordeal of sexual violation or other traumas through trafficking tend to struggle with fear, substance abuse, and shame. Our aim is to silence the negative voices, help pass comprehensive legislation to protect them, and educate the communities most impacted, to create safe spaces, programs, and support for those who were abused,” says Lavern Deer, FWDO Founder and CEO.

Protect The Children Gala Host Committee

The Protect The Children Gala is led by a host committee that includes: Dr. Claude Jones, Medical Director, FDWO Honorary Board Member; Wayne Messam, Mayor, City of Miramar; Howard Berger, Vice Mayor, City of Lauderhill; Ken Thurston, Commissioner, City of Lauderhill, Julie Fishman, Commissioner City of Tamarac; Peter Simon, President City if Tamarac, and Stacey Mirander, CEO The Etiquette Consultant.

Keynote & Special Guest Speaker

The Keynote Speaker is Representative Sean Shaw, who is also a candidate for Florida Attorney General and the Special Guest Speaker is Tragil Wade, Founder of America’s Big Sister.

Entertainment will be provided by Ms. Betty Wright and the MOST, an up and coming artist under her mentorship.

Protect The Children Gala Partners

The following organizations and companies have partnered with Protect The Children gala, Eve For Life, FP&L, Tuff Gong International, Mister Mister Foundation Inc, Caribbean National Weekly (CNW), Irie FM, South Florida Caribbean News, Waste Management, and Nova Southeastern University.

For tickets and table information call (754) 715-3223 or click here.