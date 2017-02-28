Jamaican Women Of Florida (JWOF) Elects New Executive Board

FT. LAUDERDALE – The Jamaican Women of Florida, Inc. (JWOF) elected a new Board of Directors on February 25, 2015 at their fourth annual general meeting.

The new president is Ms. Camille Edwards an administrator with the Broward County School Board.

Ms. Edwards has previously served as the Presidents of the Immaculate Conception High School Alumnae Association and Broward Alliance Of Caribbean Educators (founder). She hails from Montego Bay, Jamaica and holds Masters of Science and Bachelors of Arts degrees from St. Thomas University, Miami, FL and York University, Toronto, Canada.

The newly Elected Vice President is Mrs. June Minto – Marketing Consultant and Managing Partners with Jamaican Jerk Festival & Jamaque – Paridis Magazines.

Rounding out the new Board are Secretary Tamara Wadley; Treasurer Dale Telfer, CPA – who is returning for her second term in the position; Director-At-Large Ann Marie Clarke, Esq. and Legal Director Hilary Creary, Esq.- who previously served as the association’s Secretary.

JWOF was launched in April, 2013 with twenty founding members and saw their membership triple since. Currently they have 46 paid members and continue to seek members to strengthen the group.

The non-profit was founded as an organization to provide an outlet for Jamaican women in Florida to empower themselves through charitable and educational endeavors, personal development and mentoring.

The goal of JWOF is to engage Jamaican women in Florida and to give back to the next generation of young women by assisting in the development of leadership and personal skills to operate in a global environment.

Membership is opened to everyone, and since launching they initiated several measures to accomplish their goals.

These include the annual Women’s Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon; the “Powerful Women…Next Generation” scholarship, the annual Health & Wellness Conversation, and the adoption of Melody House Girls’ Home in Montego Bay, Jamaica.

Members of Jamaican Women of Florida have made several trips to Jamaica to visit Melody House and have supported the girls home financially over the years.

The organization has also helped several Jamaican women and families in Florida in need and continue to live up to their mission of helping the community.

“We the new board embrace JWOF’s mission and vision and are dedicated to the organization’s continued growth over the next two years” says Jamaican Women of Florida President, Camille Edwards. “We have some big shoes to fill but with the guidance of the outgoing board we will strive to provide avenues to empower the now gen and the next gen”, said Edwards.

Jamaican Women of Florida Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon

To celebrate their fourth anniversary, JWOF is again hosting the popular “Jamaican Women of Florida Empowerment Conference & Scholarship Luncheon”, on Saturday, April 8th, 8:00AM – 4:30PM at Jungle Island in Miami.

The day’s events will include three panel presentations focusing on their mission – Empowerment; personal growth and development; and mentorship; the annual scholarship awards luncheon to benefit a female high school senior and a rising second, third and fourth year college students.

Sponsorship and vendor opportunities are available.