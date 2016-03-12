SOUTH FLORIDA – For Women’s History Month, South Florida Caribbean News pays tribute to a Caribbean Cultural Ambassador, Giselle Blanche aka Giselle D’ Wassi One.

Giselle D’ Wassi One in true Caribbean style wears many hats from Host, Promoter, Bandleader, Radio Personality, Performing Artist, Mother and Cultural Ambassador.

Those are some of the titles used to refer to Giselle “The Wassi One” Blanche who was born in Brooklyn New York, but the twin island of Trinidad & Tobago was rooted into her. A resident of Miami Florida, she visits Trinidad, London, Berlin and the Caribbean region for the various Carnival seasons annually and is a household name when it comes to Carnival and Soca music.

The goddaughter of two legends in the calypso art form, Baron and Superblue, Giselle or “Wassi” as she is affectionately known, has made a name for herself and blossomed into a multi-faceted entertainer, media personality and promoter.

She frequents the airwaves globally with on air programs from Turks & Caicos to the UK to teamsoca.com and you can find her on Tempo TV on “The Rundown” alongside DJ Stephen. Look up on the biggest stages in Caribbean music and carnival and you will see her there too!

Giselle D’ Wassi One also volunteers her talents to the cause of breast cancer awareness in the Caribbean and throughout the diaspora. Her love and dedication runs deep and her name is sealed in the Caribbean hall of fame. More than a personality, she is a person. She is a beacon of light that shines bright and her energy and charisma is undeniable.

South Florida Caribbean News (SFLCN) was fortunate enough to get Giselle to share her background and give our readers some insight into this Caribbean Cultural Ambassador.

SFLCN – How long have you been leading your own mas band?

Giselle – 2016 marks 29 years that I have been leading my own mas band; The Wassi Ones in Miami Broward One Carnival, which I started at the age of 14 and historically became the youngest bandleader ever!

SFLCN – How did that come about?

Giselle – I come from two culturally grounded Trinidadian parents so my love for Caribbean culture is deeply ingrained.

SFLCN – How are you actively helping to promote the Miami Broward Carnival narrative?

Giselle – As the bandleader of The Wassi Babes, my kiddies band, Something Jouvert in Miami and Colours Mas Band in Hollywood Carnival, my passion and drive are my people and my culture. I participate in Carnivals across the Caribbean region and in the diaspora all year round.

SFLCN-What social media platforms can people find you on and learn more about signing up for Wassi Ones this year for Miami Broward Jr. Carnival?

Giselle – You can follow me on @thewassione on Twitter and Instagram and Wassi Ones on Facebook.