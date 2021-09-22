Census 2020 Redistricting Meetings To Be Held In Miramar on Sept. 23

[MIRAMAR] –The Miramar Cultural Center will serve as the location for 1 of 6 meetings planned by Broward County and Florida International University (FIU) to educate the public on the Census 2020 redistricting process and to receive input from the community.

Input needed from the Public and Community Leaders as County Prepares Redistricting Maps

The public meeting will be held on Thursday, September 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. Additionally, a Community Leader meeting is scheduled for the same day at the Miramar Cultural Center at 6:00 p.m. Recognized and influential community leaders are being invited to also obtain information about the process and to provide their input. The Community Leader meeting is separate from the general public meeting and attendance is limited. Public meetings will be held immediately after the Community Leader meetings.

Process of Redistricting

Vice Mayor Yvette Colbourne, who championed Miramar’s Census 2020 awareness efforts stated, “With the recent release of the 2020 census data, the county will now start the process of redistricting or drawing political boundaries. This is our community’s time to ensure that we get equal representation in the new congressional and legislative districts. The results from the census show that we are much more multiracial today than in the past, so this is an opportunity for our voices to be heard at these redistricting meetings. Input from our residents and community leaders is key to the process.”

The United States Census Bureau released the 2020 Census Data on August 12, 2021. The 2020 census data will provide the basis for Broward County to complete its required “redistricting”. Redistricting is the process of drawing boundaries for political districts and is required to be done, at a minimum, every 10 years after the census. Redistricting re-balances districts to account for population shifts, therefore ensuring equal representation.

Broward County retained experts from Florida International University (FIU) to prepare the County’s redistricting maps based upon the 2020 census data.

Meeting details:

Community Leader Meeting

Thursday, Sept., 23, 2021 at 6:00 p.m.

Miramar Cultural Center (next to City Hall)

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Click here to register for Broward Redistricting 1

Public Meeting

Thursday, Sept., 23, 2021 at 7:00 p.m.

Miramar Cultural Center (next to City Hall)

2400 Civic Center Place

Miramar, FL 33025

Individuals unable to attend can submit comments via email to redistricting@broward.org.