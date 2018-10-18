Caribbean Bar Association Installs New Officers for 2018-2019 at Annual Gala

Gala Raises Funds for Scholarships

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Caribbean Bar Association (“CBA”) held its 22nd Annual Scholarship and Awards Gala on Saturday, October 13, 2018 at the Westin Fort Lauderdale Beach Resort, in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

The Gala is the primary fundraiser for the CBA’s Scholarship Program, which funds paid judicial and public service internships for law students in Miami-Dade and Broward counties.

2018 Caribbean Bar Association Scholarship Recipients

Loune-Djenia Askew and Blairr Miller, students at FIU College of Law, and Daren Hooper, a student at the University of Miami School of Law, were recognized as scholarship recipients.

The theme for this year’s Gala was “For Such A Time As This: A Call to Action.” CBA honored individuals and entities who answered the call to make a difference in the Caribbean-American community.

Caribbean Bar Association Honoress

This year’s honorees were John W. Kozyak, Esq., Co-Founder of the Kozyak Minority Mentorship Fellowship and founding partner of Kozyak Tropin & Throckmorton; White & Case, LLP; Broward County Commissioner Dale V. C. Holness, and Nadege Green, a journalist with South Florida’s NPR Affiliate, WLRN.

The motivational keynote address, delivered by the Community Guardian Awardee, Nadege Green, recounted her own journey to becoming an award-winning journalist and the difference a navigational mentor made in ensuring that she arrived at the platform she today uses to tell stories that capture the attention of our South Florida Community. She urged attendees to answer the call to become navigational mentors at this critical point in our community and nation’s history.

During the Gala, attendees participated in a raffle to win a variety prizes with proceeds also going towards the Scholarship Fund.

The event was attended by judges, attorneys, elected officials, judicial candidates and community leaders from across the state, and featured entertainment by Robert “Bobby” Rose, guitarist, and DJ Dorenzo.

Caribbean Bar Association 2018-2019 Executive Board

The Honorable Judge Renatha Francis, 11th Judicial Circuit (Miami Dade County) swore in the Caribbean Bar Association 2018-2019 Executive Board:

Charise A. Morgan-Joseph , President – Litigation Associate, The Joseph Law Firm, P.A. in Miami, FL.

, – Litigation Associate, The Joseph Law Firm, P.A. in Miami, FL. Tricia-Gaye Cotterell, President-Elect – Litigation Associate at Kim Vaughan Lerner, LLP in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

– Litigation Associate at Kim Vaughan Lerner, LLP in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Hilary Creary, Vice President – Partner at Benjamin-Wise Creary, PLLC in Boca Beach, FL.

– Partner at Benjamin-Wise Creary, PLLC in Boca Beach, FL. Dominique Burkhardt, Treasurer – Managing Attorney at Burkhardt Legal Services in Boca Raton, FL.

Sasha Francis, Secretary – Managing Partner at Francis Law Firm, PLLC in Plantation, FL

– Managing Partner at Francis Law Firm, PLLC in Plantation, FL Laselve Harrison, Board Member – Litigation Associate at Boies Schiller & Flexner, Miami, FL.

– Litigation Associate at Boies Schiller & Flexner, Miami, FL. Nikeisha Pryor, Board Member – Commercial Litigation Associate at Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL.

– Commercial Litigation Associate at Haliczer Pettis & Schwamm, P.A. in Fort Lauderdale, FL. Tanya Williams, Board Member – Division Chief/Managing Attorney, Juvenile Justice, at the Office of Regional Counsel, in Miami, FL.

– Division Chief/Managing Attorney, Juvenile Justice, at the Office of Regional Counsel, in Miami, FL. Niyala A. Harrison, Immediate Past President– Public and Corporate Finance Attorney at Squire Patton Boggs (US) LLP in Miami, FL.