Miami Carnival Host Committee Encourages Patrons to Follow Guidance of Local Government and Public Health Officials

SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival continues to follow the recommendations of local, state and federal agencies in monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

In conjunction with Miami-Dade and Broward County governments, visitor bureaus, and our local Caribbean Consulates General, we are following the established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines to limit exposure and spread of the virus in local communities.

Despite the current postponement of local mass gatherings in Miami-Dade and Broward County, we will continue to monitor any developments on the impact of events scheduled for the Fall season.

Our team will provide updated information on our website and on our social media platforms. In the interim – as a general guide for everyday preventative actions to help avert the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recently established the following recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html

Recommendations include the following:

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer

Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands

Avoid close contact with people who are sick

Stay home when you are sick

Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces

Should you have any questions or concerns, please call us directly at (305) 653-1877 or email us at info@MiamiCarnival.org. Visit our website at https://miamicarnival.org/.