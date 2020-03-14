Miami Carnival Host Committee Encourages Patrons to Follow Guidance of Local Government and Public Health Officials//
Miami Carnival 2020 plans in October remain as scheduled
SOUTH FLORIDA – Miami Carnival continues to follow the recommendations of local, state and federal agencies in monitoring the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.
In conjunction with Miami-Dade and Broward County governments, visitor bureaus, and our local Caribbean Consulates General, we are following the established Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommended guidelines to limit exposure and spread of the virus in local communities.
Despite the current postponement of local mass gatherings in Miami-Dade and Broward County, we will continue to monitor any developments on the impact of events scheduled for the Fall season.
Our team will provide updated information on our website and on our social media platforms. In the interim – as a general guide for everyday preventative actions to help avert the spread of respiratory diseases, the CDC recently established the following recommendations: https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/about/prevention-treatment.html
Recommendations include the following:
- Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds. If soap and water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer
- Avoid touching your eyes, nose and mouth with unwashed hands
- Avoid close contact with people who are sick
- Stay home when you are sick
- Cover your cough or sneeze with tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash
- Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces
Should you have any questions or concerns, please call us directly at (305) 653-1877 or email us at info@MiamiCarnival.org. Visit our website at https://miamicarnival.org/.
