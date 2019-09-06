Donations for Hurricane Dorian Relief Efforts Being Accepted by Habitat for Humanity of Broward

FORT LAUDERDALE – Habitat for Humanity of Broward is now accepting donations from the public to help communities across the Bahamas affected by Hurricane Dorian’s destruction.

“Our hearts and prayers go out to the victims of Hurricane Dorian. We are accepting donations to support relief efforts for families devastated in the Bahamas,” said Nancy Robin, Habitat Broward CEO & Executive Director. “Together, we can help restore their lives and homes.”

To send relief now, please drop off in-kind donations to the Habitat Broward ReStore, located at 505 West Broward Boulevard in Fort Lauderdale. Only new items in their original sealed packaging can be accepted for safety reasons.

Essential items needed are:

Canned goods and can openers

Mosquito spray and sunscreen

Disposable diapers

First Aid items

Personal hygiene products

Flashlights and batteries

Clothes donations are not being accepted at this time.