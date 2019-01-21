Celebrate The Life And Legacy Of Dr. King as MCC Presents: “We Shall Overcome”

Kick off Black History Month at Miramar Cultural Center honoring Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present “We Shall Overcome” on Saturday, February 2, 2019 at 8:00pm at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar, FL 33025.

This powerful stage play celebrates the life and legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a repertoire of African American music traditions.

The songs will be performed by the Jesus People Ministries Choir (Miami Gardens, FL), an electrifying local choir that has worked with some of the biggest names in Gospel.

Under the Direction of Damien Sneed, “We Shall Overcome” covers the beloved music that electrified generations of civil rights activists and defenders, interwoven spoken word from Dr. King’s recorded speeches.

Producer and Musical Director Damien Sneed’s career covers an incredible breadth of genres. He has conducted and collaborated with Lawrence Brownlee, and has toured extensively with Diana Ross, Aretha Franklin and the Clark Sisters. His unique understanding of each genre allows him to fluidly cover music from legendary Composers including: Duke Ellington, Nina Simone, Stevie Wonder, Dionne Warwick, Donny Hathaway and Wynton Marsalis.

We encourage everyone to kick off Black History Month at this monumental performance!

Click here for tickets and information.