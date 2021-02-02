Miami-Dade County Black Commissioners Make History

Miami-Dade Commissioners Make History with Most-Ever Black Commissioners on Board

[MIAMI-DADE] – Today, the five Black members of the Miami-Dade Board of County Commissioners (BCC) are proud to recognize the historic significance of having the highest number of Black commissioners ever seated at the same time on the BCC.

For the first time since its founding in 1836, Miami-Dade County is represented by five Black County Commissioners:

Vice Chairman and District 1 Commissioner Oliver Gilbert III

District 2 Commissioner Jean Monestime

District 3 Commissioner Keon Hardemon

District 8 Commissioner Danielle Cohen Higgins

District 9 Commissioner Kionne McGhee

Together, these esteemed commissioners are committed to represent the diverse and emerging needs of all of the County’s Residents, Businesses, and Visitors.

The Commissioners issued this joint statement: “We are proud to stand on the shoulders of those that came before us. We want every little boy and girl in our great community to know that they can achieve greatness, and that their voices matter. Together, we are black history.”