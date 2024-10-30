SOUTH FLORIDA – As the holiday season approaches, consider joining the Jamaican Women of Florida (JWOF) as they spread festive joy throughout the South Florida community. They will host their yearly “Run-A-Boat” cultural festival on Saturday, November 9th, 2024. The family fun-day begins at 2:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., at the Holy Sacrament Episcopal Church located at 2801 North University Drive, Pembroke Pines, FL 33024.

Entry fee is $10 and tickets can be purchased at RAB2024.eventbrite.com. Children under 10 years are free. For further information persons can visit the JWOF website www.jamaicanwomenofflorida.com or email [email protected] or 561-320-1391.

According to JWOF President, Ms. Aisha Rainford, “there will be something for everyone as the event has again attracted vendors from Jamaica as well as some local ones thrilling patrons with a variety of items perfect for home, personal and gift giving.” These range from art and craft selections, jewelry and cosmetics, leather goods, gourmet food items, baked goods, and a variety of fresh local home grown produce, adding taste and spice to our daily cuisine.

Run-a-Boat – A Famed Jamaican Tradition

Food and drinks will be available for sale as guests enjoy tasty Jamaican dishes. These dishes bring real flavor to the Run-a-boat tradition. You can also enjoy fresh coconut water and chew on sugar cane. Mr. Coconut will prepare coconut and jelly while peeling sugar cane to satisfy your appetite.

Children will also enjoy their usual Kiddies Corner with face-painting, games and toys, pony rides, and a bounce house.

As is tradition, the entire family will enjoy music, dance and entertainment provided by famed Jamaican DJ Radcliffe, and emcee Raul Blaze. There will be prizes and surprises galore adding to the fun-filled day.

JWOF President Aisha Rainford encouraged patrons “to come join in the festivity with our members as we were now celebrating our 12th anniversary.” She reminded patrons that “there is something for the entire family, shopping, food and drinks, games, kiddies corner and stepping to the sounds of our own DJ Radcliffe. ” Ms. Rainford added that proceeds from the fun-filled day will benefit the JWOF annual four-year renewable scholarship programme “Powerful Women…Next Generation”; and also the several community projects which is supported by JWOF members.

Run-A-boat is a well-known Jamaican tradition. Participants cook food right on the spot. They enjoy this in a lively outdoor setting with a crowd. There are local games like dominoes, music and dance to the sounds of ol’ time Jamaican folk songs and singing.

JWOF has added a shopping extravaganza to its annual culture fest. This event reminds visitors to come ready for a fun day. Enjoy shopping and entertainment as we kick off the holiday season.