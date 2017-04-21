Caribbean305 To Launch Caribbean-American Heritage Month Celebrations In Miami

Caribbean305 celebrates Caribbean cuisine and culture from more than a dozen Caribbean nations

MIAMI – Flavors from more than a dozen Caribbean nations will be simmering together at Caribbean305, the region’s newest culinary and cultural celebration taking place on Miami’s Jungle Island on Saturday, June 3, 2017 at 8 p.m.

To be presented annually by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), Caribbean305 will launch South Florida’s celebrations of Caribbean-American Heritage Month by providing foodies, Caribbean nationals and residents of the area with the chance to savor the diverse gastronomic delights the region has to offer.

“This newly refreshed event highlights the artistry of Caribbean cuisine and attracts our top chefs, bartenders and mixologists,” explained Frank Comito, CHTA’s Director General and CEO.

Caribbean305 will feature culinary professionals from 16 Caribbean nations and territories, including Anguilla, the Bahamas, Barbados, Bonaire, the British Virgin Islands, Cayman Islands, Curaçao, Jamaica, Puerto Rico, St. Lucia, St. Maarten, St. Martin, Suriname, Trinidad and Tobago, Turks and Caicos, and the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Patrons are invited to eat, drink and dance to Caribbean rhythms on Jungle Island, while interacting with representatives from a number of Caribbean tourism boards, Miami-based Caribbean restaurants and celebrity chefs.

“This is a foodie’s ultimate dream and the perfect festival for anyone with Caribbean roots looking for a taste of home,” Comito said.

Caribbean305 tickets are $95 for general admission, which includes access to the event from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. for an all-inclusive experience of unlimited drinks, food and entertainment. VIP tickets are $140, featuring early access to the event at 7 p.m. and a VIP lounge area with an exclusive VIP bar, food station and additional seating.

Caribbean305, produced by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association, is supported by Host Sponsor Sandals Resorts. Sazerac Company has signed on as a Platinum Sponsor, serving Cane Run Estate Rum, Black Magic Black Spiced Rum, Frïs Vodka, Tuaca Liqueur, and Southern Comfort 80 proof, while Gold Sponsors include Visit Barbados, the Jamaica Tourist Board, and the United States Virgin Islands Department of Tourism.