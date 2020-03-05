Caribbean Tourism Industry Prepares For Uncertain Times

// // //

Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF) set for Miami this summer

MIAMI – In the midst of an unprecedented decade of Caribbean tourism growth when hoteliers, tourism-related businesses and destinations successfully tackled a number of challenges, industry stakeholders are gearing up to address anticipated new challenges and share active solutions to help steer a course through uncharted waters.

Drawing upon the theme “Riding the Wave – Smart Actions in Uncertain Times”, challenges and solutions will be front and center at the Caribbean Hospitality Industry Exchange Forum (CHIEF), the Caribbean region’s annual networking, education and best practice sharing event for hospitality and tourism business stakeholders.

The timing for this year’s CHIEF and its value to industry participants could not be more important during these uncertain times according to the forum organizers.

CHIEF’s overarching goal is to help ensure the industry’s profitability and that the region remains one of the world’s most desirable destinations.

Organized by the Caribbean Hotel and Tourism Association (CHTA), and slated for Hyatt Regency Miami from June 26-28, 2020, CHIEF will draw more than 400 hoteliers, suppliers and other hospitality and tourism sector stakeholders from across the region, as well as from the United States and Canada.

“Through CHIEF, owners, managers, supervisors and tourism industry leaders will connect and compare lessons learned about effectively addressing the impacts of devastating storms, threats of pandemics, shifting marketplace dynamics, escalating operational costs, and the mind-bending array of marketing and technical options as they look to protect and build resilience and profitability,” states CHTA’s CEO and Director General Frank Comito.

Regional and global industry experts will lead panel discussions and connect one-on-one with attendees as they share their expertise in hospitality, tourism and the cultivation of diverse and high-performing talent at all levels focusing on enhancing efficiencies in operations, sales and marketing, and environmental sustainability.

Quickly recognizing and acting on rapidly emerging trends to stay ahead of the competition is a major focus of CHIEF, which is why the theme this year is so apt, said Comito. “‘Riding the Wave – Smart Actions in Uncertain Times’ means we want to stay on top while ensuring we can continue to learn quickly about what needs to be done when there are unforeseen bumps, and we’ll have speakers, panels and interactive discussions which will amplify these prerogatives for progress.”

Over the two days of CHIEF, participants will be able to attend general and breakout sessions, an awards presentation, an innovative trade show, and other activities to complement the core program.

CHIEF is taking place concurrently with CHTA’s highly anticipated Taste of the Caribbean, also being held at Hyatt Regency Miami, and featuring top culinary teams from participating Caribbean nations and territories competing for recognition and awards, from June 26-30.