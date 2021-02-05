Virtual Town Hall Meeting on Guyana/Venezuela Border Controversy Feb. 4

[MIAMI] – The Florida headquartered Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce (GACC) will host another virtual town hall meetings on the current Guyana/Venezuela Border controversy. The Zoom meeting is organized in conjunction with the Caribbean American Passport News Magazine. And, will be held Thursday, February 4, 2021 from 7 p.m. EST.

With the International Court of Justice (ICJ) set to embark later this month on its case management for hearing the case referred to it by the United Nations Secretary General,

There has been heightened tension between the two countries recently. Venezuela had seized and later released two Guyanese fishing boats operating in Guyana’s waters. There have been confirmed reports of Venezuelan warships in Guyana’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ) since January 6. Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro issued a decree intended to annex land and maritime space. Maduro claims on the basis of its spurious contention that the Arbitral Award of 1899, which demarcated the borders, is not valid. Venezuela does not recognize the ICJ but the Court ruled last December that it has the jurisdiction to hear the case.

What impact does this controversy have on investment opportunities in Guyana?

Leading the panel will be Guyana’s Advisor on Borders and former Foreign Minister Carl Greenidge who is also Guyana’s co-agent for the ICJ process.

Other members of the panel are:

Former Venezuelan Ambassador Vanessa Neumann. In 2019 the Venezuelan National Assembly approved her appointment as ambassador for the acting President Juan Guaidó . She was appointed Ambassador and Chief of Mission for Venezuela to the United Kingdom until her resignation in November last year.

Dr. Mark Kirton is a retired Senior Lecturer at the Institute of International Relations at the University of the West Indies and former Special Political Adviser to former President David Granger of Guyana. He has lectured in areas including Latin American and Caribbean international relations and conflict management.

Paulo Gustavo Pellegrino Correa is Professor of International Relations and the Postgraduate Program in Border Studies (PPGEF) at the Federal University of Amapá (UNIFAP) in Brazil.

Anselm Francis is a former Grenadian diplomat who has worked extensively on Law of the Sea issues. He is currently an Honorary Research Fellow at the Institute of International relations, University of the West Indies (UWI) at which he was a senior lecturer for almost three decades.

Mike Singh is a global telecoms consultant and an investor in the Indus‐Americas SubseaCable System (BRICS Cable).

The meeting will be livestreamed on the Facebook pages of both the Guyanese American Chamber of Commerce and the Caribbean American Passport news magazine.