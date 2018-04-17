Commentary with Winston Barnes: Our Job

SOUTH FLORIDA – So it appears as if the protest demonstrations in Liberty City this week by high school students is not going to get the publicity the Parkland shooting aftermath had received.

I submit this is not the time to complain. It is time for action on the part of the larger community.

Instead of spending hours and hours on social media talking rubbish and posting foolishness, post stories, demands and protests against not only the violence in poor neighborhoods, but write to newspapers, radio and television stations, cable channels and demand coverage of this particular story.

Instead of accepting reports only after each killing, demand stories be done about how the community copes with these murders, how these young people are scarred by the killings, and most of all what exactly is being done to reduce these killings. How do slum landlords contribute to harsh living conditions in these neighborhoods?

Instead of waiting around to see if media is going to help, instead of waiting to see if parkland students are going to assist, grown-ups should take the lead from their children and make their voices heard.

The dynamics of poor neighborhoods are different from that in rich areas like Parkland, the community needs to appreciate this fact. After coming to the realization of that fact, get up off your seat and do something.

And that includes telling the elected officials that your household also votes.

