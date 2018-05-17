Caribbean Media Entrepreneur To Host PR & Marketing Workshop in Ft. Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE – Caribbean-born media entrepreneur, Felicia J. Persaud, will partner with The Broward County Main Library in Fort Lauderdale for an informational workshop on PR & Marketing In The Digital Era during National Caribbean American Heritage Month.

Persaud, founder of the award-winning digital PR & AD agency specializing in the Caribbean and the African American markets, Hard Beat Communications, as well as CaribPR Wire, Invest Caribbean Now and the News Americas Now network, will conduct the workshop on Tue, June 12, 2018 from 5:30 – 7:30 p.m.

The educational event is set for 100 South Andrews Avenue, Seventh Floor in Fort Lauderdale.

The free course is designed to help entrepreneurs, non-profit organizations, communications representatives and PR professionals adapt the good old press release to the digital world while understanding the keys to identifying what is newsworthy.

Persaud is a mass communications expert with over 20-years of experience. She is a former journalist and news editor who has worked at WSEE TV/ One Caribbean Television, the CBS of the Caribbean; the New York Daily News’ “Caribbeat In Focus;” WWRL Radio, PBS Television, The Queens Chronicle, Black Elegance Magazine, The New York Trend and freelanced for numerous Caribbean and African publications.

Her immigration column appears weekly in the Amsterdam News and on News Americas.

Registration is required, click here to register on Eventbrite.