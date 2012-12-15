Harris Public Relations CEO Yvette N. Harris To Be Recognized as one of South Florida’s 100 Most Accomplished Black Community Leaders and Entrepreneurs at the ICABA Honors

Miami – ICABA Media Holdings, LLC I(ICABA) will honor Yvette Nicol Harris, CEO and President of Harris Public Relations, as one of South Florida’s 100 most Accomplished Black Community Leaders and Entrepreneurs at the ICABA Honors: South Florida’s Premiere Recognition and Networking Event on Friday, December 14, 2012 at Nova Southeastern University (3301 College Ave, Davie, Fl 33314).

The networking reception will be held from 6pm-7:15pm and the recognition program from 7:30-9:00pm-. Tickets are available at icabaworld.com.

Cultivating and Maintaining has been a business and professional mantra for Yvette, who embarked upon her public relations journey 20 years ago at the United States Environmental Protection Agency in New York City where she managed the community and public relations for over 10 Superfund Hazardous Wastes.



Yvette Harris

In 1996, Yvette founded her boutique firm, Harris Public Relations (HPR) and has been creating a quiet revolution within the entertainment and lifestyle arena ever since.

A savvy business woman, power publicist, and proud New Yorker and single mother, Yvette’s approach is distinctive. Her innate understanding of the traditional and new media landscape harnessed with a passion for positivity and passion, has resulted in her unparalleled network of loyal, long-term and mutually beneficial partnerships. Consequently, HPR clients have been featured in some of the most prominent media outlets worldwide like Essence, Upscale, The Root.com, Grio.com, NBC Weekend Today, CNN, Good Morning America to name a few.

Her impressive national footprint of past and present clients include: The American Black Film Festival, Miami Broward Carnival, MTV Music Awards, Art Africa Miami, 8th International Black Midwives and Healers Conference, The South Florida Youth Summit, I Know I Can Youth Summit,” Iluminatti Inc., Bob Marley Food and Music Festival, Nike All Star High School Football Game, Sting Miami, Overtown Music Project, and Colors of the Caribbean to name a few.

“I am honored and humbled to be recognized with some of South Florida’s heavyweight business and community leaders”. I look forward to working with the honorees to continue to contribute, empower and inspire our community”, states Yvette N. Harris.

With Yvette’s forward –thinking attitude, market expertise and knack for strategic partnerships, Harris Public Relations will continue to service the South Florida arts, business and cultural communities for 2013 and for years to come.