Caribbean Deception and Self Protection

CAYMAN ISLANDS – I once had a friend who, upon trouble with his wife, quietly surrendered his firearms to the police. He was later accused of threatening his wife with the guns that were safely locked away at the police station. Case closed.

This is a difficult, even impossible thing, if your life depends on some form of protection that you have to hand over to avoid a false accusation. That may be your liberty, your right to travel, your money to lawyers or your sovereignty.

Believe it or not, once upon a time, there were some people who were way above any false accusation nor did they require self protection. Importantly, they were usually government leaders, politicians, the clergy or doctors. It was a curious private club.

Not everyone has the presence of mind to take steps of self protection especially under emotion, stress or duress. For political and business leaders it is often kick the ball further down the road. They think it is not my business, not in my neighbourhoods, not in my country.

For some, they hand over their dignity and personality rather than risk competition, preferring the safety of a sure result. Athletes, policemen, surgeons, reporters, politicians and criminal defence lawyers are to be congratulated. They put their reputations on the line every time they compete for a result. On the other side of the social order are those in the shadows who fear a contest. They prefer a foregone and regulated result like accountants, paper lawyers, cosmetologists and shop keepers.

Taking daily risk is an underestimated and unrewarded virtue that will see some put their hand in the cookie jar, self compensation for an imaginary prize. This is a frequent driver of corruption when some feel that their job requires more compensation than they receive. Meanwhile, others do not give it another thought.

The great divide.

It helps when those at the top are above reproach for lack of integrity. It provides a true leadership example that if broken, can give yet another explanation of crime among the youth. Do as I say not as I do.

The human condition of the Caribbean.

The present day problem is that this behaviour is extended to powerhouse countries around the world that cause problems, defy international law or engage in extrajudicial killings. As a result, they make normal, crimes against humanity, all while seeking to normalize egregious conduct. This unglues a civil world on the brink of mega chaos.

The purest form of hypocrisy and the recurring decimal.

My daughter Vanessa has some important sayings that she shares sometimes for those in need. Always bring something to the table and let people find their own way as they wander aimlessly.

True.