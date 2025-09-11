The Cayman Islands Welcomes Year-Round JetBlue Service from Ft. Lauderdale

GRAND CAYMAN, Cayman Islands – The Cayman Islands Department of Tourism (CIDOT) is excited to share that JetBlue will reinstate its year-round flights from Ft. Lauderdale (FLL) to Owen Roberts International Airport in Grand Cayman. This service will commence this winter, providing a convenient option for travelers looking to enjoy a winter getaway in the Caribbean’s Culinary Capital. The service will operate three times weekly on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Saturdays. This marks the fifth new service addition to the Cayman Islands for the winter 2025 season.

“The addition of this returning JetBlue route represents a solid vote of confidence in the Cayman Islands, and underscores our strength and appeal as a premier Caribbean destination,” said Hon. Gary Rutty, Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism and Trade Development. “JetBlue’s commitment to our destination reinforces what we’ve always known – that the Cayman Islands stands as a true gem in the Caribbean, offering unparalleled experiences from our world-famous Seven Mile Beach to our popular Sunday brunch tradition. This enhanced connectivity will allow even more travellers to discover why the Cayman Islands consistently rank among the world’s most beloved destinations, delivering exceptional value and unforgettable memories that simply cannot be found anywhere else in the region. We are excited to welcome back this JetBlue service and look forward to sharing our warm hospitality with more visitors from Florida.”

Enhanced Winter Connectivity

This JetBlue service represents the fifth new route announcement for the Cayman Islands’ winter 2025 season, significantly expanding airlift capacity and providing travellers from the Southeast USA and beyond with more convenient access to the destination. The three-times-weekly schedule is strategically designed to cater both to short getaways as well as to longer stays.

Reasons to Visit the Cayman Islands this Winter

The new service highlights the destination’s growing appeal among travellers seeking world-class diving, pristine beaches, unique cultural experiences, and diverse culinary options.

As the Cayman Islands continues to establish itself as a buzzing destination this winter, visitors are encouraged to book their trips as quickly as possible. This ensures securing preferred travel dates and accommodation. Flights are now available to book on jetblue.com.

The destination offers an array of experiences from diving and snorkelling, rock climbing on Cayman Brac, award-winning spas, and is home to over 300 restaurant and bars with local and global flavours.

Calendar of Events

Visitors travelling on the new JetBlue service will arrive during the Cayman Islands’ most vibrant season. There will be an exceptional calendar of events from December 2025 through March 2026:

December 2025

Cayman Islands Marathon (7 December): Full and half marathons with spectacular Caribbean Sea backdrop

Full and half marathons with spectacular Caribbean Sea backdrop Christmas Celebrations: Festive events including Christmas markets, Parade of Lights, and traditional Cayman holiday cuisine

Festive events including Christmas markets, Parade of Lights, and traditional Cayman holiday cuisine New Year’s Eve Fireworks (31 December): Spectacular displays along Seven Mile Beach and at Camana Bay

January 2026

Cayman Cookout (14-19 January): Join Chef Eric Ripert and group of renowned international and local chefs for culinary demonstrations, tastings, and gala dinners at The Ritz-Carlton, Grand Cayman

February 2026

Mercuryman Triathlon: Annual athletic competition with several race options for teams and solo participants

Annual athletic competition with several race options for teams and solo participants Coco Fest at Pedro St. James: Celebration of all things coconut featuring local artisans, demonstrations, and traditional uses

Celebration of all things coconut featuring local artisans, demonstrations, and traditional uses Cayman Islands Agricultural Show: Family-friendly showcase of local animals, produce, crafts, live music, and authentic Caymanian culture

March 2026

Red Sky at Night Festival: Arts and cultural celebration at the F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre

Arts and cultural celebration at the F.J. Harquail Cultural Centre St. Patrick’s Day Events: Including the popular 5K Irish Jog and themed celebrations

Year-Round Attractions