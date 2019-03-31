Caribbean Comedy & Culture Show to honor Jamaican Actor Paul Campbell

Caribbean Comedy & Culture Showcases an evening of Music, Dance & Laughter

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Dr Sue and You Charitable Foundation Inc., will be hosting their 2nd annual evening of Caribbean Comedy and Culture featuring a colorful blend of the arts.

The Comedy and Culture event will be held on Saturday, April 13, 2019 at the The African American Research Library & Cultural Center, 2650 Sistrunk Blvd, Fort Lauderdale.

Comedy and Culture Musical Entertainment

There will be musical performances by renowned songbird Karen Smith and Jess Omweri – a Jamaican-born singing sensation from Toronto Canada, alongside Florida based instrumental virtuosos the Sons of Mystro, Randy Corinthian and GSus Band.

CHAOS Dance Ensemble will provide electrifying movements and comedy will come from Trinidadian comedy veteran Errol Fabien and Owen Blakka Ellis.

Jamaican Actor and Artist to be Honored

In addition to delivering a scintillating evening of top class entertainment and providing a forum to showcase the very best of Caribbean culture in the diaspora, the event will honor legendary Jamaican film actor and visual artist Paul Campbell.

Campbell is considered Jamaica’s most popular actor and had leading roles in films such as Dancehall Queen, The Lunatic, Third World Cop, Shottas and Out the Gate.

Fundraising Event

Comedy and Culture is also a fundraising effort, as proceeds will benefit the Library at Louise Bennett Coverley All-Age School and the Back2Life Foundation mentorship programme for boys.

Comedy and Culture Sponsors

The evening’s event is sponsored by: Jamaica National Bank, Jamaica Tourist Board, Island Syndicate, EventsRUsOnline.com, PMMP Promotions, GRACE and the Friends of the African American Research Library & Cultural Center.

Tickets to Comedy & Culture are $50 & $40 for groups of 10 or more and can be purchased online on EventsRUsOnline or by calling 954-648-2800.