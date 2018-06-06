Caribbean American Renatha Francis Appointed to Miami Dade Circuit Court Bench

Gov. Scott Appoints Three to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court

TALLAHASSEE – Governor Rick Scott announced three appointments to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court including Caribbean-American, Judge Renatha Francis who is of Jamaican descent.

Judge Dawn V. Denaro, 51, of Miami, is a county judge for Miami-Dade County, and previously served as an Assistant State Attorney for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit. She received her bachelor’s degree from Tulane University and her law degree from Thomas M. Cooley Law School.

Denaro fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Jerald Bagley.

Judge Andrea Ricker Wolfson, 45, of Miami Beach, is a county judge for Miami-Dade County, and previously served as an Assistant State Attorney/Special Assistant U.S. Attorney for the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of Notre Dame, her master’s degree from Southern Illinois University at Edwardsville, and her law degree from Chicago-Kent College of Law.

Wolfson fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Antonio Marin.

Judge Renatha Francis, 40, of Miami, is a county judge for Miami-Dade County. She previously practiced with Shutts & Bowen, LLP, and served as an attorney for the First District Court of Appeal. She received her bachelor’s degree from the University of the West Indies and her law degree from Florida Coastal Law School.

Francis fills the vacancy created by the resignation of Judge Sarah Zabel.