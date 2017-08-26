Jamaican appointed Miami-Dade County Judge by Gov. Rick Scott

Renatha Francis appointed to Miami-Dade County Court by Governor Rick Scott

MIAMI – Shutts & Bowen’s Miami attorney Renatha Francis has been appointed to the Miami-Dade County Court by Governor Rick Scott.

Renatha primarily represented insurance providers in personal injury protection litigation matters, specializing in the interpretation and application of automobile insurance policies.

Before joining Shutts, Renatha was a Senior Attorney at the First District Court of Appeal located in Tallahassee, including as an attorney to Judge Scott Makar, staff attorney, and law clerk to Judge Peter Webster.

Renatha who migrated from Jamaica where she attended UWI, St. Hugh’s High and Bridgeport Primary, received her JD from Florida Coastal School of Law in Jacksonville, Florida in 2010.

She will fill the vacancy of Judge Jason E. Dimitris, who was promoted to the Eleventh Judicial Circuit Court.