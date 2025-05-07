Caribbean Airlines Celebrates Jamaica Carnival with High-Energy Airport Welcome

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Caribbean Airlines infused Norman Manley International Airport with infectious energy on Wednesday, 23 April, as they warmly welcomed passengers arriving for the Jamaica Carnival celebrations. The event embodied the quintessential high-energy Jamaican spirit, immediately immersing guests in the island’s vibrant culture.

Passengers arriving in Kingston quickly experienced the flavors of Jamaica. They were welcomed by the delicious smell of jerk chicken from The Best Dressed Chicken and local snacks from Sunshine Snacks. This created a warm “Welcome Home” feeling.

Caribbean Airlines focused on passengers coming from Toronto and Fort Lauderdale. The latter is a direct benefit of their new daily service connecting South Florida with Montego Bay and Kingston.

Early reports indicate a substantial increase in visitors to the island. Between 22 April and 27 April, Jamaica welcomed a total of 16,958 passengers, with visitor arrivals alone reaching 8,571 – a notable 15.5% increase compared with the same period last year. This strong performance underscores Jamaica’s growing appeal as the Caribbean’s cultural and entertainment powerhouse.

Jamaica Director of Tourism, Mr. Donovan White noted: “The increase in visitor arrivals during Carnival in Jamaica demonstrates our island’s growing appeal as the Caribbean’s cultural and entertainment powerhouse. With Caribbean Airlines’ new direct service connecting South Florida to Kingston and Montego Bay, we’re making it easier than ever for visitors to experience our vibrant Jamaican spirit and world-class events like Carnival and upcoming Reggae Sumfest. This successful partnership exemplifies our commitment to enhance Jamaica’s tourism offerings while providing authentic cultural immersion from the moment visitors arrive.”

Welcome Home

This initiative shows Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to improving the passenger experience. It also celebrates the rich culture of the Caribbean. Caribbean Airlines expects more demand, especially from South Florida, as summer comes and the popular Reggae Sumfest approaches.

Garvin Medera, Chief Executive Officer of Caribbean Airlines, highlighted the positive impact of the new route and the successful welcome event, stating, “The enthusiastic reception of our Fort Lauderdale service underscores its importance in connecting families and cultures and contributing to Jamaica’s thriving tourism sector. The vibrant welcome we hosted for Carnival perfectly encapsulates our philosophy. We are optimistic about the summer season, with Reggae Sumfest serving as a major attraction for travellers from South Florida and beyond who now have an even easier pathway to experience the heart of Jamaican culture.”

The new direct connection will attract many people in South Florida. They are excited to experience Jamaica’s top music festival and the island’s special energy.