Caribbean Airlines Restarts Non-Stop Montego Bay – Fort Lauderdale Daily Flights

FORT LAUDERDALE – Caribbean Airlines is excited to share the return of its direct flights from Montego Bay, Jamaica (MBJ) to Fort Lauderdale, Florida (FLL), highlighting its dedication to linking Jamaicans with their roots.

Starting March 11, Caribbean Airlines will have daily flights on this route. They will offer 1,323 seats each week in both directions.

This decision to renew the service comes from customer feedback. It shows Caribbean Airlines’ commitment to meeting the needs of its valued passengers. More than 300,000 Jamaicans live in Fort Lauderdale and nearby areas. This route provides an easy travel option for those wanting to see family and friends. It also allows them to enjoy the lively culture of Jamaica.

Garvin Medera, CEO of Caribbean Airlines, emphasized the importance of this expansion: “At Caribbean Airlines, we hold a deep understanding of the strong bonds between Jamaica and its Diaspora. This daily service between Montego Bay and Fort Lauderdale is a testament to our commitment to facilitating easy access for our customers to return home. We are delighted to reinstate this route, guided by the needs of our passengers, and we remain dedicated to providing convenient, reliable, and heartfelt service to our Jamaican family.”

The launch of this service excited key groups.

Jamaica Tourist Board (JTB)

The Jamaica Hotel and Tourist Association (JHTA)

Local businesses

The Jamaican Diaspora

Their attendance at the first flight showed their shared interest in making this route successful. It also highlighted the ongoing growth of Caribbean Airlines.

Caribbean Airlines Sponsorships In Jamaica

Further demonstrating its commitment to Jamaica, Caribbean Airlines has proudly been the presenting sponsor of Reggae Sumfest for the past six years, supporting the nation’s renowned music and culture. The airline also sponsors ISSA Champs, showcasing Jamaica’s athletic talent and youth development.

As part of the route relaunch, Caribbean Airlines’ CEO and Senior Management met with members of the Jamaican Diaspora in Fort Lauderdale, strengthening ties with the community and reaffirming the airline’s long-term investment in this market.

The reestablishment of the Montego Bay–Fort Lauderdale service is a key element of Caribbean Airlines’ broader growth strategy, aligning with its strategic plan to expand and enhance connectivity across the region. Looking ahead to 2025, the airline remains focused on building upon the successes of 2024, ensuring sustainable growth and increased service options for its customers.

“Caribbean Airlines is an integral part of the Caribbean narrative,” added Medera. “We are committed for the long term, dedicated to the people of the Caribbean, Jamaica, and the Diaspora, and focused on making travel more accessible and gratifying for everyone we serve.”

Scenes From Fort Lauderdale – Montego Bay: Take-Off

Scenes From Fort Lauderdale – Montego Bay: Landing