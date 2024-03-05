by Howard Campbell

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Breaking new ground and reaching different markets were big on Romain Virgo’s mind prior to production on his fourth album. That set, The Gentle Man, is scheduled for release March 15 by VP Records.

It has 12 songs and may be the Jamaican singer’s best work to date. Strong on live instruments, Virgo also went for a broader sound on songs such as the Rhythm And Blues-inspired Been There Before and the Silly Walks-produced rocker, I Believe, which features Nigerian singer, Patoranking.

“I’m always looking at wider markets as that should be the intention of our industry. It’s the only way we can grow, I believe. While I’m making deliberate moves to improve my creativity, I’m still staying true to my sound and who I am as a person in every new adventure musically,” Virgo explained.

This is his first album in six years. Lovesick, his previous effort, was also released by VP Records.

Virgo has established himself as a lovers rock singer since he began recording 14 years ago. Songs like Love Doctor, Can’t Sleep and Soul Provider have made him one of Jamaican reggae’s top balladeers.

However, he is determined to expand his base similar to Beres Hammond with whom he has toured. The Gentle Man also features Masicka, one of the hottest deejays in Jamaica, Capleton and Jesse Royal.

Because of the lockdowns caused by Covid-19, the 34 year-old artist had more time to focus on putting out his most rounded album to date.

“We had more time and creative freedom with The Gentle Man album in comparison to my previous albums. The pandemic definitely had an effect on the depth of the writing style in all areas, and so it’s totally different in terms of the delivery and diversity on this album,” Virgo explained.

From rural St. Ann parish in northeastern Jamaica, Virgo won the Digicel Rising Stars talent contest in 2007. Three years later came Romain Virgo RV, his first album, released by VP Records which also distributed his second, The System, in 20212.

Romain Virgo is scheduled to kick off his The Gentle Man Tour with dates in Jamaica from March 8-10.

The Gentle Man Tracklist

Been There Before (feat. Masicka)

Produced by Romeich Major, Rayon ‘Slyda’ Ricardo Curate, and Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne Switch You On

Produced by Donovan ‘Doncorleon’ Bennett Good Woman

Produced by Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne, DJ Densen x .MLND for Lifeline Music I Believe (feat. Patoranking and Silly Walks Discotheque)

Produced by Oliver Schrader, Joscha Hoffman, and Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne Want You Now

Produced by Maurice ‘Seani B’ Delauney Red Dress

Produced by Rayon ‘Slyda’ Ricardo Curate, Romeich Major, and Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne Driver

Produced by Donovan ‘Don Corleon’ Bennett No Curfew

Produced by Andre Stefan Hall and Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne Take It Or Leave It

Produced by Sean Alaric Ricketts Just Like That

Produced by Phillip ‘Winta’ James Bridges (feat. Jesse Royal)

Produced by Phillip ‘Winta’ James and Oliver ‘Cadenza’ Rodigan You Must Pay (feat. Capleton)

Produced by Dayan ‘Pete’ Foster and Nicholas ‘Niko’ Browne