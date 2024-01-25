Romain Virgo & Masicka To Share First Collab “Been There Before”

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Reggae star Romain Virgo is set to release the heartfelt song “Been There Before,” featuring Masicka, in the lead-up to his fourth studio album, which is due out on March 1. The single will be available digitally on January 26 via VP Records.

“Been There Before” champions perseverance. Produced by Romeich Major alongside Niko Browne and Rayon ‘Slyda’ Curate, the song gives Romain room to reveal his own struggles, and the singer paints a picture of triumph in the process. Masicka gives a voice to the voiceless, assuring the disadvantaged and downtrodden that greatness is within reach.

The two artists are no longer bound by the negativity of the past; they’re empowered by it. They encourage others to strive for the same.

“When I heard the riddim, it brought back all these memories from when I was a youth. It made me think about the struggles that I faced personally, and the struggles that we, as a family, faced together. It made me think of the struggles I face today. So, I knew I had to capture those reflections — on what is, what was, and what could be,” said Romain Virgo when describing the song.

“Been There Before” is the fourth single released in anticipation of Romain’s upcoming studio album, following “Good Woman”, “Driver”, and, most recently, “Switch You On”. The Stepney, St. Ann native will perform in Jamaica in February, throughout the North-East and South of the United States in March, at several festivals across the Caribbean in April, and in Europe from June to August, including at Summerjam in Germany in July.

“Been There Before” will be out on all streaming platforms on January 26.