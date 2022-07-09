The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York is Back!

.[JAMAICA, NY] – New York’s premier Caribbean food and music event, The Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival, returns to Roy Wilkins Park in Queens on Sunday, July 31. This year, they celebrate the 10th anniversary of the festival. In addition, they will celebrate Jamaica’s 60th anniversary of independence. Plus, their title sponsor, Grace Foods’ 100 years of service to the community.

The event will be a celebration of the best Caribbean food, music, culture and family-fun. Best of all, with a variety of offerings to please every member of the family. Over thirty Caribbean restaurants and food vendors will be serving delicious Jerk-themed dishes to thousands who will flock to this annual festival to feast, dance and savor authentic Jamaican food and entertainment.

All-Star Celebrity Chefs

Foodies will see an all-star lineup of Celebrity Chefs demonstrate their cooking artistry with new and innovative jerk recipes in the Culinary Pavilion. Celebrity Guests such as Angela Yee of the Breakfast Club Morning Show (Power 105 FM in New York) will display her cooking skills in the Jerk cook-off which is sure to generate a lot of excitement.

Dutch Pot Trophy

Food Network’s Chopped Champion Andre Fowles along with other top chefs such as Ron Duprat, Chef Darian, Chef Troy, Chef Eddie G, Chef Max Hardy and Chef Natacha Gomez will be in the Culinary Pavilion battling against each other for bragging rights and the “Dutch Pot Trophy” to the delight of the audience. Chef Irie will host these culinary luminaries as well as offer tasty samples, creative recipes and cooking tips to guests.

Patrons are advised to come early to feast on the cultural presentations which will feature the popular Asase Yaa Cultural dancers and drummers as well as singing sensation Nighy Boy who has been an inspiration to thousands, impressed with his story of survival and determination. Fashion designer Mamayashi will showcase some trendy Afrocentric summer wear guaranteed to evoke oohs and aaahs from both men and women. Renowned Jamaican cultural ambassador, Sharon Gordon will host this entertaining and inspiring segment.

Top-Class Entertainment

Music lovers will be treated to a variety of top-class entertainers with performances by Protoje, Lila Ike, Christopher Martin and Romain Virgo, Laa Lee, who will make his New York performance debut with Cristale. Platinum Kids DJs will drop crowd favorites to electrify attendees throughout the day.

Fun For the Kids

The Kids Zone will be buzzing with fun activities for the young ones. They will be featuring educational and brain-teasing puzzles. In addition to traditional ring games and immersive activities such as face-painting and art. This will even provide entertainment for parents.

Anniversary Merchandise

As part of the celebration, patrons can purchase 10th anniversary merchandise through a unique QR Code. The QR Code takes visitors to www.VPReggae.com where festival tickets, merchandise and products are available.

Tickets

Tickets for the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival New York are available online and at selected Caribbean retail outlets. The tickets are $45 and $60 the day of the event at the gate. Children 10 and under admitted for free. Plus, there will be a special discount for first responders and seniors with ID at the gate.

Visit www.jerkfestivalny.com for a list of ticket outlets and event details.