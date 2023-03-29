Romain Virgo Makes A Soulful Return With “Driver”

NEW YORK – Jamaican recording artist Romain Virgo’s latest single, “Driver,” arrived on March 24, 2023. The VP Records release marks the singer’s follow-up to 2021’s “Good Woman.”

The reggae/dancehall powerhouse Donovan “Don Corleon” Bennett (Sean Paul, Rihanna, Sizzla) produced “Driver” while Matthew “Keely” Keaveny wrote it, adding fresh gloss and depth to Romain’s modern lovers rock sound. As Romain bares his soul across the track, he expands his vocal range, packing tender romance and sensual flair into smooth melodies.

Describing the message behind the song, Romain says, “On “Driver,” I’m captivated by everything about her. I’m reassuring her that, if given a chance, I’ll prove to her that I want to be in it for the long run.”

SFLCN caught up with Romain Virgo to get his reaction to the song and working with SAMO.

Q: How are you feeling about the reaction to the song so far?

A: I’m definitely grateful for all the love that everyone has been showing so far. The mere fact that the kind of music that I do isn’t the one that every disc jock or radio station is going to take up and add to their playlist right away, it’s beautiful to see the comments on how beautiful both the song and video is. Whenever we release new music, especially the ones with an obvious difference, we just have to push as hard as we can and that’s what we are doing.

Q: What was it like working with SAMO (the director)?

A: Samo is so easy to work with. He has a very calm spirit plus he knows the exact shots that he wants for whichever scene and that’s a plus cause everything just flows smoothly.

The video for “Driver” directed by Sameel “SAMO” Johnson, features Romain courting his love interest across the idylls of eastern Jamaica; he embraces her under palm trees, serenades her in caves and lagoons, and escorts her from vista to vista in a 1977 MGB GT convertible.

Romain Virgo spent much of last year delighting live audiences: After a few shows in Jamaica, he kicked off a five-week summer tour that began alongside Christopher Martin in New York for Jerk Festival and Belgium for Reggae Geel. Romain then wrapped up the following seventeen dates in the U.S. as the solo headliner. He’s expected to announce dates in the Caribbean and U.S. in the coming weeks.

“Driver” is available on all streaming platforms via VP Records.