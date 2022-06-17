Grenada Welcomes Back Its Annual Spicemas Carnival

[St. George’s, Grenada] – The tri-island state of Grenada, Carriacou and Petite Martinique welcomes back its world-famous Spicemas carnival in August this year (2022).

Back with a bang after a two-year hiatus due to the pandemic, Spicemas is returning for an explosion of Grenadian culture at its best. Especially with the festivities culminating on Carnival Monday and Tuesday, August 8th and 9th. Brimming with pageantry and expression linked to the country’s African, French, British and Caribbean heritage. The carnival is colourful, vibrant and full of surprises, offering an important nod to Grenadian’s ancestral heritage.

Grenada’s top calypsonians, power soca and groovy soca artistes will compete for the coveted titles of Calypso, Soca and Groovy Monarch on Fantastic Thursday and Bacchanal Friday. Then, on Pantastic Saturday, the sweet sounds of steel pan will ring out as the steel bands vie for the top spot of Panorama Champion. Planned as an official event for the first time this year, Carnival Sunday’s Canboulay will be a community event with Canboulay centres established in villages around Grenada.

Petra Roach, CEO of the Grenada Tourism Authority, said “We are thrilled by the return of Spicemas this summer. It is undoubtedly a highlight of the year for locals and visitors alike, showcasing the best entertainment and culture that Grenada has to offer. We look forward to welcoming revellers who return year after year and first timers for this unique and all-immersive event.”

J’ouvert

Spicemas climaxes in the early hours of Carnival Monday as revellers covered in paint, oil, tar, mud, molasses and even chocolate gather for the J’ouvert parade. While J’ouvert is a common feature in other Caribbean carnivals, the Spicemas J’ouvert experience is like no other. As thousands of Jab-Jabs make their way through the streets, chanting and beating drums, J’ouvert morning is an emancipation celebration and tribute to the ancestors.

Mas Band Parade

Later, Fancy and Traditional mas’ bands will parade through the streets until dusk when the Monday Night Mas bands take over to light up the sky, another experience found only at Spicemas. Carnival Tuesday will see masqueraders in full costume and glory for the final Parade of the Bands.

Arley Gill, Chairman of the Spicemas Corporation, said “We are excited to stage our first Spicemas in three years. From all indications this will be our biggest festival ever. We will celebrate life through our portrayals and music. And of course, Spicemas remains the home for Jab-Jabs from all over the world.”

Kelvin Jacob, CEO of the Spicemas Corporation, said “coming out of a successful Spicemas 2019, and a two-year hiatus, we are beaming with excitement to put on Spicemas this year. We welcome our visitors and returning nationals to ‘Spicemas 2022 D Return’. We have worked hard and made fundamental changes to enhance the product and make it one second to none.”

During the festival, travellers will be fully immersed in the non-stop energy, excitement and action. Grenadians and visitors alike will gather to watch, participate, and enjoy the spectacle. Best of all, Spicemas provides yet another wonderful reason to visit this vibrant and diverse destination.

For additional information on Spicemas, please visit www.puregrenada.com/events/spicemas-2022/. For more information on Grenada or to plan your getaway to the destination, visit www.puregrenada.com.