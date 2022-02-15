Grenada Tourism Launches “Simple Stays Grenada”

[St. George’s, Grenada] – Grenada, the Spice Isle of the Caribbean, is sprinkled with a variety of boutique hotels and villas that provide an authentic, bespoke experience for visitors. To increase awareness of these properties, the Ministry of Tourism and Grenada Tourism Authority (GTA) launched Simple Stays Grenada, consisting of 16 properties located in Grenada, Carriacou, and Petite Martinique, offering affordable accommodations so travelers on any budget can experience an intimate and quality Caribbean escape.

“Grenada’s wide variety of boutique hotel and villa options is a distinguishing factor in the destination’s visitor appeal,” said Petra Roach, CEO, Grenada Tourism Authority. “The goal of this project is to showcase these properties. In addition, their special appeal and support them in our our overall pandemic recovery.”

Below is a roundup of the properties included in the initiative:

ACCOMMODATIONS

Allamanda Beach Resort: Located on Grand Anse Beach and ten minutes away from Grenada’s capital St. George’s and Maurice Bishop International Airport, Allamanda Beach Resort is a great affordable option in Grenada. Guests have the option of a Garden or Ocean view room all with a balcony.

Located on Grand Anse Beach and ten minutes away from Grenada’s capital St. George’s and Maurice Bishop International Airport, is a great affordable option in Grenada. Guests have the option of a Garden or Ocean view room all with a balcony. Bogles Round House: Set in Carriacou with stunning ocean views and surrounded by tropical gardens, Bogles Round House has three cottages only 60 feet from the water that can accommodate two to four guests.

Set in Carriacou with stunning ocean views and surrounded by tropical gardens, has three cottages only 60 feet from the water that can accommodate two to four guests. Bougainvillea Apartments: Set in Mout Tout , the Bougainvillea Apartments surrounded by a tropical garden are ideal for a stay of any length. Including 20 standard and one and two bedroom apartments, each apartment comes fully furnished with air-conditioning and free WIFI.

Set in Mout Tout the surrounded by a tropical garden are ideal for a stay of any length. Including 20 standard and one and two bedroom apartments, each apartment comes fully furnished with air-conditioning and free WIFI. Carriacou Grand View Hotel: Visit the Carriacou Grand View Hotel featuring rooms and apartments with an abundance of amenities, and each accommodation includes a ocean or hills and valleys view. Walk out onto the balcony or relax by the freshwater pool with a magnificent scenic view of the Carribbean paradise. The onsite Grand View Hotel restaurant has an a la carte menu. In addition, the Piano Bar offers a variety of wine, beer, and spirits.

Visit the featuring rooms and apartments with an abundance of amenities, and each accommodation includes a ocean or hills and valleys view. Walk out onto the balcony or relax by the freshwater pool with a magnificent scenic view of the Carribbean paradise. The onsite Grand View Hotel restaurant has an a la carte menu. In addition, the Piano Bar offers a variety of wine, beer, and spirits. Grenada Tropicana Inn: The Tropicana Inn , located in close radius to Grand Anse and St. George’s, is a great accommodation for guests to onsite.

The , located in close radius to Grand Anse and St. George’s, is a great accommodation for guests to onsite. Hotel Laurena: Offering fully furnished apartments and rooms, Hotel Laurena is within close distance of the crystal clear Caribbean sea and other places including the bus terminal, banks, pharmacies, and more. Choose to have a personal chef or enjoy a delicious dish made by Chef Settyboy at Laurena II Restaurant & Bar right across the street.

Offering fully furnished apartments and rooms, is within close distance of the crystal clear Caribbean sea and other places including the bus terminal, banks, pharmacies, and more. Choose to have a personal chef or enjoy a delicious dish made by Chef Settyboy at Laurena II Restaurant & Bar right across the street. John’s Unique Resort: John’s Unique Resort located in Carriacou welcomes guests with a warm stay and peaceful atmosphere. The property features WIFI, television access, air conditioning, parking, and beach access.

located in Carriacou welcomes guests with a warm stay and peaceful atmosphere. The property features WIFI, television access, air conditioning, parking, and beach access. Melodies Guesthouse: Located in Sanchez, Petite Martinique, Melodies Guesthouse is the largest accommodation on the island. Step outside of Melodies Guesthouse for the most incredible panoramic view of the turquoise Caribbean waters. Plus, the Southern Grenadine Islands, and Carriacou.

Located in Sanchez, Petite Martinique, is the largest accommodation on the island. Step outside of Melodies Guesthouse for the most incredible panoramic view of the turquoise Caribbean waters. Plus, the Southern Grenadine Islands, and Carriacou. Mount Edgecombe: Tucked away in the mountains above the Caribbean Sea, Mt. Edgecombe is a working plantation resort on the West coast of Grenada in the St. Marks area. The luxury boutique hotel offers a tranquil vibe and can sleep up to sixteen guests.

Tucked away in the mountains above the Caribbean Sea, is a working plantation resort on the West coast of Grenada in the St. Marks area. The luxury boutique hotel offers a tranquil vibe and can sleep up to sixteen guests. Point Salines Hotel: Pinpointed on the south of the island, Point Salines is just minutes away from Grand Anse and Dr. Grooms beaches. Guests can spend the day at the swimming pool or walk to the only bowling ally on the island. In addition, a new restaurant and bar will be coming soon.

Pinpointed on the south of the island, is just minutes away from Grand Anse and Dr. Grooms beaches. Guests can spend the day at the swimming pool or walk to the only bowling ally on the island. In addition, a new restaurant and bar will be coming soon. SeaBreeze Hotel: SeaBreeze Hotel features sixteen renovated and air-conditioned rooms. Take a dip in the swimming pool, or visit the tennis and basketball courts just across the road. Not only is the hotel just a quick walk to the Grand Anse beach. Guests can also get a magnificent view of the Caribbean Sea right from their room.

features sixteen renovated and air-conditioned rooms. Take a dip in the swimming pool, or visit the tennis and basketball courts just across the road. Not only is the hotel just a quick walk to the Grand Anse beach. Guests can also get a magnificent view of the Caribbean Sea right from their room. Siesta Hotel: Family-owned with 53 rooms perched on a hillside, Siesta Hotel is only a five minute walk from Grand Anse Beach. Each apartment features a kitchen along with a living room that includes a pull-out couch. In addition, the hotel includes a swimming pool, sun deck, and delicious restaurant for guests to enjoy during their stay.

Family-owned with 53 rooms perched on a hillside, is only a five minute walk from Grand Anse Beach. Each apartment features a kitchen along with a living room that includes a pull-out couch. In addition, the hotel includes a swimming pool, sun deck, and delicious restaurant for guests to enjoy during their stay. South Winds Apartments & Cottages: Located right in the tourism hub and in close distance of Grand Anse Beach, St. George’s, and Maurice Bishop International Airport, South Winds Apartments & Cottages offers 14 apartments and two cottages that are furnished and fully-equipped, and all provide maid service.

Located right in the tourism hub and in close distance of Grand Anse Beach, St. George’s, and Maurice Bishop International Airport, offers 14 apartments and two cottages that are furnished and fully-equipped, and all provide maid service. The Town House: Set in Carriacou with a view of the beach, The Town House is in perfect distance of restaurants, supermarkets, the airport, bus terminal, and the beautiful Grenada waters. The Town House features air conditioning, WIFI, TV, refrigerator, and beach access.

Set in Carriacou with a view of the beach, is in perfect distance of restaurants, supermarkets, the airport, bus terminal, and the beautiful Grenada waters. The Town House features air conditioning, WIFI, TV, refrigerator, and beach access. Wave Crest Suites: Ideally located in the tourist hub and within a five minute walk from Grand Anse Beach, family owned Wave Crest Suites provides a comfortable and personal stay for guests.

Island Wide Incentives

To incentivize visitors to explore the destination, anyone that books accommodations at any of the Simple Stays properties can take advantage of special discounts. Discounts range from up to 50% off, for a host of activities, including but not limited to: