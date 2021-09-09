Open Letter From VEW Live “Chug It Miami” NOT Big Bad Chug It

We would like to take this time to address the public at large; VEW Live and/or any of its affiliates were NOT associated with the recent staging of “Big Bad Chug It” (@BigBadChugIt) that took place this past Labor Day Weekend (September 5, 2021) at Miami Marine Park (Miami, FL). This event was produced, marketed, and hosted by Andrew ‘French’ Wright, founder of the “Big Bad Chug It” brand from Jamaica.

VEW Live has successfully hosted two (2) prior “Chug It Miami” events (@ChugItEvents), one on September 28, 2019 and the other on January 11, 2020. Please note that this particular production of “Big Bad Chug It” on September 5, 2021, was independently organized and executed by Mr. Wright and his team.

We at VEW Live pride ourselves in stellar event productions and will NOT allow anyone or any entities to tarnish our good name/reputation. In conclusion, these events are truly for the fans, and we support the ‘Queen of Dancehall’, Spice in her efforts to remedy the situation. It is our goal to maintain the trust of our fans and the industry.