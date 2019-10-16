Barbados Prepares to Ignite the Soca Scene, Kirk Brown Takes Front

Port-of-Spain, Trinidad – Barbados continues to make its presence felt when it comes to Caribbean entertainment. In the world of Soca, a genre that continues to grow, Barbados’ Kirk Brown is pushing hard ahead of Trinidad and Tobago’s Carnival 2020 season.

The DJ who’s proven his worth as an artiste, having shared the stage with big names like Rihanna, Shaggy and NeYo, is bent on penetrating T&T’s carnival market next year, promising to bring a fresh, vibrant appeal, that’ll sit perfectly in the mix.

Excited for what lies in wait, the artiste who has already released three singles heading into 2020, namely, ‘Formula’, ‘Bam Bam’ and ‘Whining Tribe’, says he is anticipating the possibility of some day working with Soca acts like Kees, Bunji Garlin, Nailah Blackman, Patrice Roberts, Machel Montano and Nadia Batson.

“I’ve got a lot of love and respect for Trinidad and Tobago’s artistes. I look at the energy and the vibe you guys put into your music. It’s infectious,” he said, going on to say that outside of the Soca genre, he would like to someday work with Hip Hop’s Cardi B. “I love the style of Wiz Kid too. There are so many artistes right now who are doing great things. I’m thinking big. I like the idea of working with people like Justin Beiber and even Taylor Swift,” said Brown, explaining that he feels Soca music as a genre continues to evolve and there are more elements being added- more influences, more fusions. “I’m proud to be a part of that movement,” he attested.

Brown recently completed collaboration with Jamaica’s Gyptian. Together the pair of Caribbean natives reworked Brown’s single, ‘Formula’. “It’s a combination of Afro beats, Soca, a flavor of dancehall with a Latin keyboard rift that can go into any market. It’s got a Barbadian artist, a Jamaican artiste, and it’s being pushed in a Trinidad market and the mainstream global market.

That’s the universality of music today,” he said. Brown is confident that Soca has a bright future ahead, saying he feels the genre is very strong.

Brown, while still a budding name in T&T, is pretty well known and appreciated in Barbados. He recently represented his island in China and during the Miami carnival weekend, he promoted his vibe at the annual Miami Carnival celebration.

“I’ve had a lot of success in Barbados, recently returned from New York and China and I’m in Miami this weekend. I’m well travelled but I won’t say I’m a known star. I think until you’re a household name and you’re really making progress and impact, and you’re able to help your friends and family, and give back, that’s when you know success has come,” said Brown.

Kirk Brown is a man who wears multiple hats. He’s driven to succeed in every aspect of his career and his life. “I do a lot of things in the realm of entertainment. From movies, broadcasting, music, I really love it heart and soul,” he said, explaining that the entertainment landscape is his world. I never think of giving up.”

The leader of the Energy Band in Barbados, Brown says he’s been honored to work with big names in Barbados’ Soca music industry, among them Alison Hinds, Lil Rick and Peter Ram, adding that he’s received worthwhile advice from super producers like Dwaingerous and the guys who make up De Red Boyz.

Now, with his eyes set on all the major fetes in Trinidad and Tobago, and sharing the stage with the big names, Kirk Brown is pushing hard ahead of the 2020 festival season.

“I’d love to be on Machel Monday and I’d love to have some of my tunes remixed with some of the artistes I enjoy,” he said. He says he’s got nothing but love for T&T’s Soca artistes and has no plans on competing with any of them, but rather, he wishes to simply add to the vibe that is the greatest show on Earth.

For more on Kirk Brown, visit his social media platforms – Instagram, Twitter and Facebook, using the handle, @kirkbrownonline.