Jo Mersa Marley Drops His Eternal Mixtape

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Jo Mersa Marley is gradually making a mark in the Reggae music industry, with his signature style standing out from contemporaries. The eldest son of Stephen Marley and grandson of Bob Marley is again looking to bless the ears of millions of music lovers as he releases a new visual mixtape titled ‘Eternal’. The project is a follow-up to his EP with the same title released in May 2021, amidst rave reviews from listeners.

The music world continues to evolve as more names emerge across different genres. Especially, to meet the listening demands of people across the globe. Reggae ranks as one of the oldest music genres, standing the test time of time amidst a series of evolution. Jo Mersa Marley is however looking to take the listening experience a notch higher as he drops his visual mixtape titled Eternal .

The mixtape, done in collaboration with ‘Bashment’, Disco Neil and Silent Addy, features unreleased content, freestyles and dubplates that have never been heard before, including singles like Nicki and Supermarket. Eternal Mixtape also has some big names on the project with appearances by Damian Jr. Gong’ Marley, Kabaka Pyramid, and Black Am I. The project is particularly unique as the mixtape carries a visual tape component with a full-length video to accompany the audio release.

Jo Mersa Marley is following the footsteps of his grandfather. He’s using music as a tool to change the world, as he drops entertaining yet thought-provoking songs. The release of the much-anticipated Eternal EP substantiated this claim, with songs like “Made It”, “Yo Dawg” “Dream,” delivering content and experiences that listeners can relate with.

The visual tape of Eternal will be hosted on the Jo Mersa Marley YouTube channel while the audio will be available on Soundtrack and Audiomack.