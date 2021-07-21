General Grant Returns With Boomerang Effect Nobody’s Gonna Miss

[Port-of-Spain, Trinidad] – His passion has always been music and even when he felt he’d fallen short of the era’s expectations, Trinidad and Tobago dancehall artist, General Grant pulled back and gauged the times. Now, like fine wine, the early 90’s hit maker who gave fans songs like, “Shot Call” and “Chunkalunks”, re-emerges with a new single that’s bound to bring the heat this summer.

Pronto Production

“Boomerang” is a Pronto produced track that was co-written by both the producer and Grant himself. The track features a bounce that’s purely reminiscent of that excitable General Grant chant. An unmistakable trait that seals the deal every time. Complete with a brand new music video that’s already gaining momentum. The new single stands ready to be pushed to international markets throughout the summer. “I’ll be heading back to New York to promote the single soon,” he confirmed following the song’s release last week.

Grant had done two songs with Pronto, prior to jumping into studio to lay down vocals for ‘Boomerang’, however he explained that he needed a song that would bring him back out. “I wanted a dancehall track- something that was me, something that would remind fans of who I am,” he said. He sat down with the producer and before long he got everything he’d asked for- everything he envisioned.

90’s Hitmaker

General Grant’s sound had catapulted him to success wide and far in the early 90’s. He however said the past few years forced him to resolve personal shortcomings. Additionally, needing to refuel his creative energy, especially at a time when reinvention was ultimately essential. “For a while I had been trying to find the right producer. I was kinda there but not really showcasing. Plus, I felt I needed to do something to make a statement and come back out for my true voice to be heard”. Now, with his eyes wide open and a heart to follow through with his dreams, he is back harder than ever.

In the 90’s the dancehall style was admittedly a lot different from what’s being touted. Especially, what’s shared by dancehall artistes today. General Grant says despite the vast difference of his sound and style, he’s confident that his re-emergence will add some flavour to the pot. “I’m really happy for what the Trinibad artistes in particular have been able to do. They proved themselves by independently producing their music and getting it out into the world to millions globally, and that should be applauded,” he said, adding that despite the fact that some of the lyrics may be unappealing to some, the fact that the artistes did not have to depend on radio airplay, was a very big accomplishment. “As time passes they’ll get more mature in it and the music and the lyrics will more than likely, evolve,” he said.

Miami Carnival

Ahead of Miami Carnival in October, Grant has already whipped up a single he plans to unleash. He says the track was produced by Pronto and is called, “Down The Road”. His anticipation for what’s to come, refreshing. With his eyes on the future, the general is focused and poised for success in an area of his life he believes he was built for. “I took everything to the Most High. I asked God to help me to get back in again, because this is my love- music is my love. I went through something, and now I’m out of the bushes. I’m ready,” he said.

Social Media Connections

Follow General Grant on Instagram @mychunkerlunk12 and Facebook @CurtisGrant.