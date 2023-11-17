Capleton Hits #1 on iTunes Reggae Charts In Canada

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Capleton has hit #1 on Canada’s Itunes Reggae charts. The song entitled “Hottest Region” is produced by Contractor Music and Makonnen Blake Hannah. Hottest Region is featured on the album “Tropical House Cruises to Jamaica – The Asian Edition”, which was up for Grammy Consideration for Best Reggae Album.

The song also features UK artists Lady Marga Mc, Stamma Kid, and Cyanide Oftm.

Capleton is currently on an extensive tour in Europe and is scheduled for several performances in Jamaica on his return. He recently received his UK visa after over a decade of not traveling to England.