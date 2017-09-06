Graceland Presents: Elvis Live In Concert

Featured live Band, Symphony Orchestra & Video Screens on stage at Au-Rene Theater at The Broward Center for the Performing Arts

By Dr. Mary

FORT LAUDERDALE – August 2017 marked the 40th anniversary of Elvis’s death. To mark the significant time in our entertainment history, Graceland Entertainment presented “Elvis: Live in Concert”.

This amazing event is a production with Elvis Presley on the big screen using the latest technology, remastered vocals, a full live orchestra, and rare performance footage.

The tour started out in the United Kingdom last November, it has been throughout Europe, throughout Australia, and the United States.

The production used the latest state of the art video screens with Elvis’ lead vocals and was backed by a live amazing, outstanding, orchestra and complete with background vocals. They performed all the best of Elvis songs such as: I Can’t Help Falling in Love with You, Blue Suede Shoes, How Great Thou Art, Suspicious Minds, Hound Dog, and Love Me Tender.

The experience gave the audience the feeling of being in a live concert with Elvis. The vocals, sound, and orchestra were precise. If you were not in the auditorium and in the hallway somewhere you would not know that the lead vocals were on screen. The orchestra played their heart out without missing a beat, at one point the whole violin section got up and did the wave.

Other parts of the show also the orchestra got up and moved in sync. It was magnificent to watch. One would have thought they have been performing with Elvis all along. True professionals!

Frankie of Cyclone Power Technologies Inc. said “The Voice of this God gifted soul was exemplified by the talented orchestra. It was a gift for the soul of everyone who attended. I saw him live three times and this performance was as good. It did make me see the diversity of all those that he has touched with the variety of the attendees. Elvis is truly a Soul for all to enjoy.”

This concert gets 5 stars!