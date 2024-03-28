Broward Supervisor of Elections Kicks Off Annual High School Voter Registration Drive for 2024

Broward County – The Supervisor of Elections’ Office will kick off our annual High School Voter Registration Drive (HSVRD) April 1 – April 30, 2024. The drive is in partnership with Broward County Public Schools to help educate and register students to vote. All public high schools in Broward County will have the opportunity to register eligible students to become registered voters with the assistance from the Supervisor of Elections Office.

The goal this year is to register at least 10,000 students!

Broward County Election officials will visit approximately 40 local Broward high schools during the month of April to assist high school students and staff as they conduct voter registration drives. The school with the most registered students will receive an award from the Supervisor of Elections.

Last year over 7,000 eligible high school students registered to vote as a result of the 2023 High School Voter Registration Drive. Last year’s top registering schools were: Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, South Plantation High School, and Northeast High School.

Over the past 30 years, our High School Voter Registration Drive has assisted in registering thousands of young voters countywide.

Florida law permits eligible students who are 16 and 17 years of age to pre-register to vote. High School students who are 18 years old are eligible to register to vote if they are U.S. Citizens and have no felony convictions without their rights being restored.